Co-op hits out at Unite over Markerstudy deal claims

The Co-op has attacked claims by trade union, Unite, that its decision to sell its underwriting business to Markerstudy shows “no regard for the voice of its employees is “a betrayal of the ethical philosophy and principles of the Co-operative movement”.

The union claimed today (4 August): “This proposed sale by the Manchester based Co-op Insurance later this month will result in around 200 job losses and the loss of independent representation for the remaining 800 staff.

“Markerstudy has