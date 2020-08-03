Hiscox COR soars to 114.6% and losses hit $138.9m

Hiscox has reported a group loss of $138.9m (£106m) compared to a profit of $168.0m in the same period last year.

The COR also deteriorated to 114.6% after H1 2019 saw it record a sub-100% figure of 98.8%.

GWP also fell to $2.23bn from $2.33bn in the first half of 2019.

Bronek Masojada, chief executive officer, Hiscox, commented: “The dedication of our people around the world has enabled the business to respond to the challenges of this global pandemic and to deliver a resilient performance