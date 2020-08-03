Hiscox COR soars to 114.6% and losses hit $138.9m
Hiscox has reported a group loss of $138.9m (£106m) compared to a profit of $168.0m in the same period last year.
The COR also deteriorated to 114.6% after H1 2019 saw it record a sub-100% figure of 98.8%.
GWP also fell to $2.23bn from $2.33bn in the first half of 2019.
Bronek Masojada, chief executive officer, Hiscox, commented: “The dedication of our people around the world has enabled the business to respond to the challenges of this global pandemic and to deliver a resilient performance
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Grumpy Old Insurance Execs: Bunker, Cooter, Hanks and Smith on trading through a hard market
- BI court case judges aiming for draft judgment in mid-September
- UK Broker Awards – Meet the Shortlist – Broker of the Year
- Aston Lark buys PHM
- People Moves: Round-up 3 - 7 August 2020
- RSA posts drop in premium in H1 2020
- Pen increases solicitors’ PI capacity to more than £100m