BI court case judges aiming for draft judgment in mid-September
However, Flaux also stressed that he was not giving “any sort of binding indication”.
He warned that while he hoped it would be available by then “inevitably there may be slippage” adding the judges were conscious of how important the issues in the case were for everybody involved and that the process would not be rushed.
He was speaking yesterday (30 July) at the end of the final day of the two-week hearing into the case which began on Monday 20 July and was brought by the regulator on behalf
