Lloyd’s approves syndicate to insure transportation of Covid-19 vaccine

The syndicate-in-a-box is supported by Ascot, Axa XL and McGill and Partners.

Lloyd’s has announced the creation and in principle approval* of its newest “syndicate in a box,” Syndicate 1796, set up to insure the storage and transportation of a Covid-19 vaccine, once developed, to emerging economies.

The market said the initiative forms part of Lloyd’s response to the far-reaching impacts of the pandemic.

Syndicate 1796 has been developed by Parsyl, an insurance technology company and Lloyd’s Lab alumni, in close partnership with Ascot as managing agent, and in cooperation with Axa XL, McGill and Partners and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Vaccine

The syndicate forms the foundation of the new Global Health Risk Facility (GHRF) at Lloyd’s, which aims to provide comprehensive insurance and risk mitigation services to support the manufacturing and distribution of Covid-19 vaccine development efforts. It aims to start writing business from 1 October 2020.

In the GHRF, Syndicate 1796 will be backed by development finance capital, allowing it to share risks with leading cargo syndicates, with the aim of making better, fairly priced cargo coverage available. The GHRF will offer ‘All Risk’ cargo coverage for transit and storage risks on all global health products related to COVID-19 and any other infectious disease control and prevention programs.

John Neal, CEO, Lloyd’s of London said: “There is broad consensus that life can only return to normality after a vaccine is developed, distributed and administered around the world. Lloyd’s has an important role to play in insuring the many risks associated with this global medical response and we are delighted to approve a new innovative syndicate that will provide effective cover for local vaccine distribution supply chains.

“This unique partnership is a real demonstration of the value and ingenuity the Lloyd’s market can bring to help address a global health emergency, as we share risk to support the brave efforts of those racing to develop and distribute a Covid-19 vaccine.”

Distribution

Sean McGovern, CEO, Axa XL UK, added: “The Covid-19 crisis has escalated the need to improve the already challenging global distribution of vaccines. By sharing data and through innovative risk mitigation, this facility will play a crucial role in ensuring that vaccines travel safely through the global supply chain to all corners of the world. This is another example of the insurance industry working in a public private partnership to address critical public health issues.”

The creation of a public-private syndicate to address a global health emergency is the first in Lloyd’s 330-year history.

Solution

Andrew Brooks, CEO, Ascot Group, said: “The GHRF is an excellent example of how the insurance industry is addressing previously uninsured risks. Ascot and the wider insurance market has the underwriting expertise, but to put together a facility such as this requires syndication, infrastructure and market collaboration which Lloyd’s is uniquely placed to deliver. Such a facility is enabled by high quality new entrants such as Parsyl who have the ideas, technology and data to deliver this positive humanitarian solution.”

Steve McGill, CEO, McGill and Partners, commented: “We are proud to support this critical initiative and be part of the largest movement of medical vaccines in history. At McGill and Partners, we are delighted to have worked on this audacious venture that combines innovative insurance and data and technology driven solutions to help dramatically improve supply chains and ultimately save lives.”

