Hiscox blasted by QC over policy interpretation

The arguments set out by Hiscox in its defence over non-payment of business interruption arising from Covid-19 are too narrow, unrealistic and uncommercial according to Hiscox Action Group.

Hiscox Action Group has attacked the way Hiscox has construed clauses and interpreted words in its submission to the court amid the Financial Conduct Authority business interruption test case.

QC Ben Lynch, representing the Action Group which has been one of the loudest voices since the debate reared its head earlier this year, highlighted a number of examples in the fourth day of the test hearing.

Range

Describing the Hiscox approach across a number of points as “wrong” Lynch said its interpretation of the word “interruption” was “capable of covering something wider than a re-start and stop [sic]” of business.

He added: “A wider range of meanings is the proper construction. It is not necessary to give them one narrow construction.”

Lynch suggested that a wider interpretations was more correct as it “fits with the objective commercial purpose”.

He referred to a case involving AIG where the insurer had argued for a narrow meaning for a clause.

“The Supreme Court held that this is not the right approach and given its natural meaning it is capable of multiple meanings,” he noted.

Inappropriate

He pointed out that a number of sub-clauses in the Hiscox wording “cover a wide-variety of circumstances which are not predictable”, much like the pandemic, and added it was “inappropriate” to interpret clauses as having only one meaning.

He stated: “They can be more broadly interpreted.”

Lynch also attacked Hiscox decision that “occurrence must mean localised” arguing that the relevant clause simply “does not say that”.

He added: “The right construction is to read the words as they appear in the clause”.

Understanding

He also pointed to Hiscox’s communication in its introduction to wordings for customers which lays out; “We want you to understand the insurance we provide.”

In addition Lynch examined the geographical restrictions in relation to public authority action imposed by Hiscox. He noted that where the insurer wished to impose geographical limits, it did giving the example of restrictions of a one mile radius found in some policies.

“There is an oddity which arises if Hiscox is right that the occurrence must be local and specific given this would be narrower than a one mile restriction.”

He continued: “If you are insured with no restriction they get localised cover. That cannot be right. The Hiscox construction is unrealistic and unworkable”.

Cover

The QC also examined how Hiscox cover should work in normal circumstances. He posited a hypothetical example of a patisserie that had been flooded with sewage.

He asked should the proprietor shut down immediately or wait for the council to come and shut the business?

“Do I shut in fear of the insurance counterfactual or go to the council first?”

Lynch suggested questions of this nature would be amusing were it not for the very real risk posed to many UK businesses at the moment.

“In the real world he would have shut and called a plumber. And he has to under the terms of the policy.”

He pointed out policies call on an insured to act to mitigate loss and all the ingredients were there for BI.

“If Hiscox is right in its ‘but for’ application the clauses simply do not respond.”

Finally, Lynch discussed the Hiscox stand on public authority wordings.

He argued: “What Hiscox does is tread an uncommercial and unrealistically narrow path. If their counterfactual is right, the more serious the event the less likely the insured is to recover.

“So when does it apply?” He asked.

