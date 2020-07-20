FCA versus insurers as test case showdown begins

It was confirmed up to 370,000 policyholders may be affected by the test case which aims to decide on the validity of business interruption cover during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has argued that measures implemented by the UK government as it responded to coronavirus amounted to nationwide action in its submission to the court as the business interruption trial commenced today.

Colin Edelman QC, representing the FCA, chided the defendants for the volume of documents (850 pages plus) they submitted to court.

He insisted that just because the FCA team does not specifically refer to all points in its arguments against the insurers’ particulars of claim, it does not mean they accept or concede.

“We are doing our best with the volume of material,” he noted.

Scale

He said the assessment of the FCA showed that 60 insurers, 700 different types of policy and 370,000 policyholders were likely to be affected by the outcome of the case.

He also pointed out that the FCA is not seeking to stop individuals affected by the case from claiming or going to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Leigh-Ann Mulcahy QC, also representing the FCA, detailed points around the pandemic and the public authority response and policy trigger concepts.

She flagged the chronology of the outbreak in the UK in relation to the ‘But for’ defence a number of defendants have cited in their skeleton arguments.

She asked: “Do you focus on business closures or take a broader view?”

Timelines

The QC highlighted key dates such as when Covid-19 was designated as a notifiable disease on 5 March England, 6 March Wales and 22 February Scotland.

Mulchahy also pointed out key statements made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he communicated efforts to mitigate the virus in statements to the public.

Some defendants have argued the government advice was merely guidance and comparing it, she said, to the advice to eat ‘five-a-day’ of fruit and vegetables – a point raised by Ecclesiastical and MS Amlin defence Gavin Kealey QC.

Mulcahy described this interpretation as “absurd”.

Imperatives

She said the government announcement “were imperative” and pointed out activities such as “going to work” were “out of the question” from 12 March when the government asked people with symptoms to isolate for seven days.

She described 16 of March as another key date. On this date covid-19 was reported in all 317 local authorities apart from 19. At this point 3220 cases were recorded (as agreed by all parties in the case). However she added: “But the true number is conceded by the defendants to be much higher.”

Mulcahy also referred to events of 23 March when the government implemented “no contact and no unnecessary travel” advice. It also withdrew emergency services support for mass gatherings.

“We can see this a significant in this case as it is a clear turning point in behavior,” she noted.

“We see it was part of government action and advice and amounted to a hindrance of access.”

Trigger

According to Mulcahy this was the first trigger of insurance clauses according to the FCA analysis.

Some insurers have argued that this does not amount to legal prohibition.

A key word in the Prime Minister’s announcements on collective action to slow the spread is “telling”, Mulcahy detailed.

Quoting Johnson: “We are telling cafes, pubs bars and restaurants to close tonight.”

Nightclubs, gyms, leisure centres and other similar businesses were also included.

She pointed out that RSA accepts this action as a closure order.

She also address restaurants and cafes which had to stop serving food on the premises but could remain open for takeaway.

Defendants, she said, argued this does not amount to full closure.

Access

Shops selling non-essential items were also closed by the government on 23 March and people were not allowed out for anything other than essential shopping, medical reasons, to care for someone or socially distanced exercise.

She said: “The purpose was to prevent access to businesses.

“From the beginning the danger was a national threat that required a national response.”

She added: “We contend that public authority action forms an indivisible whole. The lockdown was imposed at the same time across the whole of the UK.”

In addition she argued that much as been made by the defendants about whether or not lockdown was “mandatory”.

Regardless of this point she said that, were businesses not to following the guidelines they would have breached duty of care laws to their customers and staff.

“It was impractical for many businesses to function,” she noted.

“The government advice was as much of a restriction as any legislative measure.

“It was imperative in nature and taken and obeyed,” she stated.

“The UK physically shut down. For insurers to suggest there was not restriction of access defies any reasonable view of what the lockdown involved. It is factually and legally wrong and does not reflect the reality.”

Causation

QC Edelman the discussed points around causation.

He accused the defendants of cherry-picking the insured perils in support of their case and added: “We say the approach is wrong. You cannot pick and choose.”

He argued policies “must have been intended to encompass all of the ingredients.”

He also argued that the geographical scope of the disease should have no restrictions.

“The disease is everywhere. The distance requirement does not have the effect of protecting insurers.”

He described defendants counter-factuals around this point as “far-fetched” because the disease “manifested in many locations”.

Extensions

QC Edelman also referred to extensions which insurers have said do not cover pandemic.

He said: “We submit ‘why not?’. The clause is triggered, the cover responds.”

In terms of intention – defendants have argued wordings were not intended to cover pandemic – Edelman pointed out some policies cover UK businesses for earthquakes which are extremely rare. “Insurers still cover for those. It is in the scope of the risk however unexpected it is,” he said.

He also suggested; Insurers say they cover notifiable diseases as long as it isn’t ‘too bad’. If it is really bad they will fall back on ‘but for’.

“They should restrict to known diseases if they don’t want to cover unknown notifiables.”

Edelman added: “Bad things happen. It is just bad luck being an insurer.”

The FCA’s submissions are set to run for three days.

Insurers named as defendants in the case are; Arch, Argenta, Ecclesiastical, Hiscox, MS Amlin, QBE, RSA and Zurich.

The trial in the BI test case began today (20 July), and is planned to go on for eight days. It is overseen by two judges: Commercial Court judge Mr Justice Butcher and Court of Appeal judge Lord Justice Flaux.

