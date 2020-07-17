Insurers haul brokers into FCA BI case again

A joint skeleton argument attacks the FCA’s stance that SME customers are not sophisticated insurance buyers because they used brokers and slams Contra Proferentem as “restrictive” and “out of step”.

Brokers have once again been dragged into the vicious debate between insurers and policyholders over coronavirus business interruption payments.

A joint skeleton argument by the counsels of defendants Arch, Argenta, Ecclesiastical, Hiscox, MS Amlin, QBE, RSA and Zurich examined how the construction of contracts affects the current test case.

In the document the insurers legal team argued that “the FCA contends these policies were addressed to “SME businesses of limited expertise”, with the implication that no particular knowledge can be attributed to them of “insurance matters”.”

The defendants suggested this stance assumes what the FCA wishes to prove and overstates the position.

They continued: “Many of the wordings in the Test Case relate to policies placed by a broker on the insured’s behalf – see Agreed Facts 9 (Distribution Channels) {C/15/1}. The background knowledge “reasonably available” to each such insured includes any background knowledge known or reasonably available to its broker.”

The document highlights general principles including:

Ascertaining the Parties’ Intentions

The Wording is the Starting Point

The Relevant Factual Matrix

These submissions comprise a stand-alone document setting out the general principles of contractual construction on which insurers rely.

SME

In the document the insurers also argue that not all of the insureds are SMEs. It detailed: “The EU definition indicates that it covers everything from micro-enterprises to businesses with up to 250 employees, a turnover up to €50m, and a balance sheet total of €43m. It cannot be assumed that businesses at the larger end of this spectrum have no knowledge of insurance matters.”

Further general principles included Contract Construed as a Whole with the insurers warning that “Particular words and phrases are not to be construed in narrow isolation”

The defendants argued: “It is a corollary of this principle and a salutary warning that using dictionaries or case law to inform the meaning of individual words or expressions may lead the exercise of interpretation into error. Similarly, attributing to the draftsman of an insurance contract too precise a use of language risks falling into error.”

Business common sense

Regarding the interpretation of ambiguous wordings the court was instructed to decide what a “reasonable person” would have taken them to mean. Then if two interpretations are similarly acceptable select the one “which is consistent with business common sense and to reject the other”.

If the two meanings are both commercially sensible, the Court will be entitled to adopt, if there is one, the more commercially sensible option.

The argument also considers Contra Proferentem. The FCA has said this rule should be applied to ambiguous wordings.

The Contra Proferentem rule is a legal doctrine in contract law which states that any clause considered to be ambiguous should be interpreted against the interests of the party that created, introduced, or requested that a clause be included.

The defendants said: “Whatever the historical roots and utility of this doctrine of so called ‘restrictive’ interpretation, it is out of step with the principles of contractual construction described above.”

Doubt

They also referred to the three court cases highlighted in the document, none of which relied on the rule in order to make a decision on construction of contracts cases. And went on to remark the doctrine has also been “the subject of significant judicial doubt” and a “last resort”.

The joint defence stated: “Even if the rule does have some residual role in some cases, for example where one party has sufficient bargaining power than it can deal with the other on a ‘take it or leave it basis,’ that provides no assistance here.

Even if the court admitted defeat and concluded that sufficient ambiguity exists in the wording so that the principle is potentially available: (a) The policyholders were commercial parties; (b) They largely entered the policies on the advice of brokers; (c) They did so in a competitive insurance market with several or indeed a multitude of insurers and policies to choose from (as the range of test wordings alone demonstrates).”

Errors

The insurers also set out their argument on how Errors in Contract should be dealt with by the court. The document also stated that “as part of the unitary exercise of construction the Court is able to disregard manifest errors where it is clear what the parties intended to say”.

Inconsistent Contract Terms were also addressed. According to the insurers skeleton argument the role of the court is to attempt to reconcile the terms in an agreement, where that can be done, rather than adopting a construction which has the opposite effect.

Further: “It is rare that this will not be achievable, because the parties will be taken to have intended consistency rather than conflict.”

Finally, the insurers flagged the Ejusdem Generis & Noscitur a Sociis principles.

It detailed: “For example, the words “all the perils” in the ordinary form of marine insurance policy include only the perils of the sea or perils ‘ejusdem generis therewith’, because the meaning of the words is restricted by the subject matter of the contract.

“The ejusdem generis principle is closely related to that of noscitur a sociis. This provides that where words in a contract share common characteristic, other words in the same contract (whether or not general words), ought to be accorded that same characteristic.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.