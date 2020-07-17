Motor premiums fall but Covid-19 clouds analysis

Prices fell by 5% in the last quarter according to the Confused/Willis Towers Watson index.

Drivers are paying £19 less for their premium than they were this time last year with prices falling to £770, the index for Q2 2020 highlights.

However, analysis of the complex drivers behind market prices during the last three months suggest that the impact of Covid-19 is about more than just the surface level market price changes.

The average cost of car insurance is now £770, following a £19 (2%) decrease over the past year, according to the index, which is based on price data compiled from almost six million customer quotes per quarter.

Drop

Graham Wright, UK lead of P&C personal lines pricing at Willis Towers Watson, commented: “The sudden drop in traffic during lockdown and fall in accidents and claims inevitably put temporary downward pressure on the cost of premiums.

“However, a forensic analysis of the complex changes in customer quoting patterns in the last quarter reveals the impact of the pandemic on market dynamics was about more than just price.”

The in-depth research looked beyond price to both changes in the mix of types of people quoting – for example less young driver quotes were conducted because fewer newly qualified young drivers were coming onto the roads – and to changes in the type of quote that customers were requesting.

In addition more cars were being kept at home throughout the day. There were also fewer drivers of new cars.

The analysis noted that, for example, customers who might typically be 10,000 mile-per-year drivers were now seeking quotes at lower mileage levels.

Changes

The research also investigated changes in the mix of insurers quoting and, with some providers ceasing to quote for different periods, this further affected the composition of insurers making up the top five average price. According to Willis Towers Watson, all of this reveals that whilst insurers took pricing action over the quarter, not all of the surface level changes in market price are necessarily exactly as they seem.

Wright said: “This analysis showed that some of the initial market-level price reductions seen post-lockdown were driven more by the significant shifts in customer quoting patterns. And although quoting patterns reverted towards more normal trends towards the end of the quarter, the research has only highlighted further the need for insurers and intermediaries to look closely at how they price for the so-called new normal.”

Predictions

“Looking further ahead, as we emerge from lockdown and roads become busier, insurers are attempting to predict claims and adjust prices before the full impact of Covid-19 on both medium and long-term frequency and severity trends is known,” Wright continued.

He added: “Whilst there are trends that simultaneously point to both higher and lower levels of driving than before – such as less use of public transport balanced with more working at home - a further headache is estimating the impact on severity from broken repair supply chains, more cyclists on the roads and recessionary trends.

"These are just some of the moving parts that will make pricing risk correctly even harder than before the Covid-19 crisis – meanwhile all of the challenges from before such as whiplash reforms, inflation and Brexit remain.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.