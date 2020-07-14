Brokers not responsible for BI test case insurance policies under contract law, argues FCA
The business interruption test case policies under scrutiny in the Financial Conduct Authority’s test case are presented ‘in the manner which most benefits insurers’ and therefore brokers should not take the blame for any contractual breaches, the regulator has argued.
The FCA’s BI test case names eight insurers as defendants: Arch, Argenta, Ecclesiastical, Hiscox, MS Amlin, RSA, QBE and Zurich. However, at least 16 are expected to be affected by the outcome.
Meanwhile the FCA is arguing on behalf of policyholders, alongside policyholder groups the Hiscox Action Group and the Hospitality Insurance Group Action.
Responsibility
In its original defence, which it has since amended, RSA had sought to pin contractual responsibility on the policyholder as the insurance contract was drafted by Marsh broker Jelf.
In its skeleton today, the FCA argued that as the policy wordings under scrutiny were not drafted as bespoke: “The commercial reality of the policies at issue is that they are offered on terms determined by insurers and which define the scope of the policy in the manner which most benefits insurers. There is no room for any finding other than that the insurer is the proferens in such circumstances.”
The regulator went on to allege that this “may differ if the evidence in any particular case were to demonstrate that in fact a broker was acting as the agent of the insured in negotiating bespoke terms.”
Online
Some policies, such as the majority of Zurich’s, were sold via online portals, the regulator stated. Further arguing that “the fact” that Arch, Argenta, RSA, QBE and Zurich placed risk through brokers is “irrelevant.”
Specifically on the RSA4 policy, also known as the Resilience wording, the regulator stated: “Indeed, in the case of RSA4, the policy accurately records the position, in a contractually conclusive form, by providing in its Interpretation clause, that the policy ‘is accepted by and adopted as the wording of the Insurer, notwithstanding that the policy or part thereof, may in fact, have been put forward in part or full by the Insured and/or its brokers or other representatives’.
“That contractually binding term reflects the reality of standard form wordings drafted by brokers. Although RSA now concedes that it was bound by that term (see its Amended Defence), it is important to record this concession.”
The regulator has previously stated it will seek to argue the contra proferetem rule, also known as ‘interpretation
Interpretation
Under contra proferentem, the regulator argued in its original claim form: “The defendants’ subjective intentions (or their reasons behind the design of the wordings) is not relevant or admissible.”
The rule states that where there is doubt surrounding the meaning of a contract, the words are expected to be construed against the persons, or proferens, who put them forward.
Insurers have argued that BI policies were never meant to cover pandemics.
The case is expected to begin on 20 July and run for eight days in front of two judges, Lord Justice Flaux and Mr Justice Butcher.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected]ranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Action groups hit out at “absurd” insurer defences in FCA BI case
- MGAs under threat as insurers set to crackdown
- Covid-19 to boost broker M&A
- FSCS reports surge in broker-related claims
- Aviva Ireland GI CEO launches legal proceedings against the provider - report
- Brokers expect bold first move from Aviva's new leader Amanda Blanc
- Saga confirms 300 redundancies