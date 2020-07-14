Brokers not responsible for BI test case insurance policies under contract law, argues FCA

The business interruption test case policies under scrutiny in the Financial Conduct Authority’s test case are presented ‘in the manner which most benefits insurers’ and therefore brokers should not take the blame for any contractual breaches, the regulator has argued.

The FCA’s BI test case names eight insurers as defendants: Arch, Argenta, Ecclesiastical, Hiscox, MS Amlin, RSA, QBE and Zurich. However, at least 16 are expected to be affected by the outcome.

Meanwhile the FCA is arguing on behalf of policyholders, alongside policyholder groups the Hiscox Action Group and the Hospitality Insurance Group Action.

Responsibility

In its original defence, which it has since amended, RSA had sought to pin contractual responsibility on the policyholder as the insurance contract was drafted by Marsh broker Jelf.

In its skeleton today, the FCA argued that as the policy wordings under scrutiny were not drafted as bespoke: “The commercial reality of the policies at issue is that they are offered on terms determined by insurers and which define the scope of the policy in the manner which most benefits insurers. There is no room for any finding other than that the insurer is the proferens in such circumstances.”

The regulator went on to allege that this “may differ if the evidence in any particular case were to demonstrate that in fact a broker was acting as the agent of the insured in negotiating bespoke terms.”

Online

Some policies, such as the majority of Zurich’s, were sold via online portals, the regulator stated. Further arguing that “the fact” that Arch, Argenta, RSA, QBE and Zurich placed risk through brokers is “irrelevant.”

Specifically on the RSA4 policy, also known as the Resilience wording, the regulator stated: “Indeed, in the case of RSA4, the policy accurately records the position, in a contractually conclusive form, by providing in its Interpretation clause, that the policy ‘is accepted by and adopted as the wording of the Insurer, notwithstanding that the policy or part thereof, may in fact, have been put forward in part or full by the Insured and/or its brokers or other representatives’.

“That contractually binding term reflects the reality of standard form wordings drafted by brokers. Although RSA now concedes that it was bound by that term (see its Amended Defence), it is important to record this concession.”

The regulator has previously stated it will seek to argue the contra proferetem rule, also known as ‘interpretation

Interpretation

Under contra proferentem, the regulator argued in its original claim form: “The defendants’ subjective intentions (or their reasons behind the design of the wordings) is not relevant or admissible.”

The rule states that where there is doubt surrounding the meaning of a contract, the words are expected to be construed against the persons, or proferens, who put them forward.

Insurers have argued that BI policies were never meant to cover pandemics.

The case is expected to begin on 20 July and run for eight days in front of two judges, Lord Justice Flaux and Mr Justice Butcher.

