Digitising and Innovating Your Business Operation

Broker Extra 2020: Brokers have largely failed to be a part of the fintech scene, but is there growing realisation of the opportunities that exist… and could the pandemic hasten investment in this area?

The panel: Andy Fairchild, CEO Applied Systems Europe, Rob Wilson, director of service operations, Marsh and Philip Williams, managing director, Simply Business and Rahma Javed, director of engineering, Deliveroo.

Should more brokers be thinking about increasing their digital footprint? Too often, many smaller intermediaries in particular, make use of outdated technology and instead focus on close client relationships to drive their business forward. Moderator and editor of Insurance Age, Sian Barton, opened up discussions by asking how brokers measured up in terms of their digital take-up.

Scope for improvement?

Andy Fairchild was frank when he said he believed it was “lower quartile” but asserted this was in part due to emphasis on “personal service”. He continued that using technology could actually enhance service and in particular, brokers needed to tune into client demands, which he said are increasingly to be able to access their documentation at any time and make changes if necessary. His clear message was that more needed to be done to remove “friction” from processes and currently there is way too much of this.

He continued: “Customers want to do self service and they also want the personal touch with advice if needed, getting the balance right is the sweet spot for progressive insurance brokers.”

It was then onto Phil Williams, who questioned Fairchild’s views: “I don’t know if brokers are as bad as Andy makes out…a huge amount of technology is available and insurance was one of the first to adopt this to support processes.”

He admitted that insurance was not “Google or Amazon” but there was a mix of firms within our sector and some are pretty good examples in terms of their use of technology.

Deliveroo’s Rahma Javed questioned whether broking still had too much reliance on paper processes and said moving forward was most effective once the business had taken stock. “Be prepared to take slower steps and have an open mind to seeing what the benefits are, with a thoughtful manner.”

First timer

Panellists were then asked if they had been using more or new technology as a result of the pandemic. Marsh’s Rob Wilson admitted he had not used Zoom before February, but “it is now part of daily life”. He added Marsh was also extensively using ‘Click’, which provided access to real time data and that this was replacing previous methods of cutting and pasting information into Excel.

Meanwhile, Williams said technology was showing its worth enormously, with it enabling former call centre staff to work from home in a seamless manner. He added the next milestone needed to come in forms of training technology, which could enable staff to learn from home and also to educate consumers if necessary.

Wilson chipped in that greater use of technology and the personal services aspects that brokers pride themselves on were not conflicting, pointing out that there should be more use of technology to eliminate core processing work, that would enable more time to be spent with customers.

Do we need to meet in person?

Insurance, it is often said, is a relationship driven business and certainly, many brokers have traditionally made time to meet clients in person. But, has the arrival of Covid-19 led to a change of thinking?

According to Fairchild, “I think the virus has redefined how we view location. A lot of brokers have moved their data to the cloud, meaning location is less relevant. Culturally, I think we will find ourselves being less dependent on location. Why do brokers have to meet clients in person? My kids will say they are with their mates, but actually, they are on screens, and this is increasingly the case how brokers and the world does business.”

For business that were already largely digital, change happened primarily behind the scenes, with employees moving to home working. Williams said the customer journey with Simply Business had not changed much, but there could be more opportunity to add value as an expert broker, in deciding “what elements stand out and how can you tailor that?”

Wilson added that there are indeed advantages which happen when Zoom is used to replace in person meetings. “It is so much easier to organise a Zoom call and we are also seeing our CEO now get involved more with clients, which would not have been possible before.” A further point, he said, would be using drones for property surveys, which again would mean quicker results and save time.

Make onboarding easier

The panellists had referred to the fact that customers often wanted to check or amend cover details themselves and at a time to suit them and Javed said that Deliveroo had found its business had flourished through the use of automation and “easy onboarding”.

This allowed its restaurant partners to enter their details and join Deliveroo. “There has been a growth in self service and it helps us if restaurants are less reliant on our in-house staff and onboard themselves onto our platform.”

There could be relevance here for brokers’ clients, but one hitch could well be the prevalence of legacy technology which is widespread within the insurance sector.

Williams contended that legacy systems are part and parcel of this sector, but he said it may not be too much of a barrier and was at the very least, “customised to what we want it do to.”

Fairchild added that insurance may not be ready for an ‘Uber’ moment in terms of technological transformation, since supply chains were potentially too complex, but there did need to be more emphasis on making matters more straightforward for customers. “There is still much more we can do in the SME sector and some personal lines, benefiting from growth in APIs and further industry standards are developing.”

Using data responsibly

The conversation moved on to data and this is huge topic within insurance, given the reliance on this and also the tight regulatory regime, to include GDPR. Javed interjected that it was certainly possible to use data responsibly and to benefit customers – one example was that Deliveroo can take information and transform it into trends. So, this could mean customers see what others with similar are enjoying and perhaps provide some inspiration when ordering.

Could this provide food for thought within broking? Wilson said he was a convert to Zoom and believed the sector is ready to push forward. “I don’t think we should be going back to normal, It is time to take our new learning. My local pub adapted and now does takeaway and we can also have different and better relationships with our clients.”

Williams pointed out that many customers were happy to share data, provided it was made clear how it would be treated and what the benefits would be.

In a short period – typically under four months – technology has allowed many brokers to continue to serve their clients effectively. But, is there a room for more innovation? There was concurrence that the sector is ready to evolve, even if it is not going to be a big bang, although on this note, Wilson said insurance needed to attract more digital talent to enable cultural change, which would also be a key driver.

Insurance is not the same as ordering a takeaway meal, but it could be made easier, faster and more transparent. Technology can make this a reality and as these brokers showed, they have open minds to what can be achieved.

