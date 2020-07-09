A future insurer-broker relationship

Broker Extra 2020: Could remote working actually strengthen relations between insurers and brokers or is it storing up problems for the future? Representatives from both sides have discussed how they are navigating the business environment resulting from the pandemic.

The panel: Ant Middle, CEO Ageas Broker, Lee Elgie, operations director, Erimus and Mark Bower-Dyke, founder, Be Wiser.

It is evident that brokers and insurers continue to work together in close partnership. But those insurers which have shown a willingness to be proactive and have invested in communicating openly with intermediaries, may be rewarded in terms of increased business once lockdown ends.

This session focused on the practicalities of business under lockdown in addition to seeking answers on what permanent changes could arise.

Moderator, Jonathan Swift, director of content for Insurance Age and Post, spoke firstly to Ant Middle, the new CEO at Ageas who took over the reins from Andy Watson at the end of June – he was formerly the insurer’s chief customer officer.

Wave of pride

So, just weeks into the role, how is he finding things and was it difficult taking over during lockdown?

While it may sound daunting, Middle said the reality had been much easier and the handover process had been well planned, prior to the transition. “It’s all been relatively smooth and I found the broker community incredibly supportive,” he said.

“Ideally, I would never have chosen this period to take on the role, but there have been positives, notably there is a wave of pride in the business, with appreciation of our relationships with brokers, maintaining work, serving each other – so certainly some positives. I now want us to make sure we emerge strongly and look ahead with confidence and ambition and brokers at the heart of what we do.”

Middle pointed out that some 85% of Ageas’ business is from intermediaries. “We need each other and if there are challenges, then we need to work through them.” He said the issues that remained prior to the pandemic – such as distribution strategy, regulation, digitisation and service – remained vital, but that the ability to communicate with the right people was even more evident now.

Middle added he had not seen fundamental changes in relationships with brokers but there may well be changes in terms of product lines, with attention focused in particular on how business interruption will be offered and what changes may be needed to personal lines products such as travel and motor if there is, as looks highly likely, reduced usage.

Swift said that there was some evidence that personal contact was returning, albeit slowly, to the market with reports of some insurers and brokers playing the odd round of golf, but the majority of contact remains virtual. Middle commented: “What this experience has shown is that you need to be fleet of foot. I can see a blend of new things being used, but technology has shown was an important enabler it is between brokers and insurers. It has helped us get through the last three months and it is going to be incredibly important going forward.”

Relationships

Swift then moved onto the broker participants in the live session, speaking first to Lee Elgie and asking if he had round relationships had changed with the pandemic. Elgie said face to face meetings had switched to virtual, with “Zoom being the norm now.” But, he emphasised that even more difficult conversations were continuing.

“We had a complex claim and needed to speak to loss adjusters and insurers, but we were able to get everyone together find agreement. In the normal world, this could have taken around three to four weeks, so there have been positives.”

Mark Bower-Dyke said his firm dealt with around 30 to 40 insurers and there had been considerable variation in terms of how they had communicated. “Some have been excellent, whereas others have gone into a shell.”

However, he said insurers needed to be visible and responsive as customers had questions about issues such as not using their car or payments and brokers wanted to provide answers. He emphasised in terms of his staff communicating with customers, this had gone well and that Teams was being incorporated onto quote methods.

Work on a pipeline

Elgie added good relations had continued with his firm’s key partners, and if anything “the pandemic has drawn us closer together.” He explained Erimus placed around 80% of its business through a panel of around eight insurers and they continued to work extremely closely. “Our focus has been on building a good pipeline to target business for the next 12 to 18 months and this is going well.”

Elgie said that pre-pandemic, he would not have believed his 40 colleagues could have transferred to homeworking in such a short space of time. “There is no way I’d have though we could function, but it has worked really well.”

He expected business travel costs to continue to reduce post pandemic, but that there would still need to be some in person visits such as with more complex commercial surveys. A further change, according to Elgie, is the fact that IT capability is now in sharp focus. “One of our priorities will be to look at our IT platform. We want to be slick and efficient with e-trading and make sure we have the best technology, so we may need to elevate ourselves.”

A leaner approach?

Bower-Dyke believed insurance was an “industry of relationships” but pondered whether insurers needed their “huge infrastructures” and if they would rethink this and could potentially have smaller operations. “Do they need all the bells and whistles to take risk on?” He said the value of having large offices was now being questioned and the use of technology in areas like fraud prevention had already proved its worth.

He added that insurers may not need thousands of staff, “when only a few of them are making decisions.”

He stressed remote working could be improved if the right people could be brought together on a single call. So, this could mean if a broker had a customer with a more complex question, then an underwriter or perhaps a compliance officer, could be invited to join the conversation via an on screen call button. This, he argued, would take service to a new level.

What are priorities?

Swift asked the brokers what their priorities were for the foreseeable future and Bower-Dyke said there needed to be more UK investment into bandwidth to ensure people could continue to work efficiently from home. He added that the recent BI situation – where there is uncertainty about whether insurance will pay out – had also highlighted the need for transparency. “Insurance is about selling a promise, that if something happens, the customer will be looked after.” He said “hiding behind wordings” did the sector no favours.

Elgie focused on the people side and said there was no one size fits all, with some colleagues being “desperate to get back to the office” whereas others were content to continue home working.

Meanwhile, Bower-Dyke said there was no place for ivory towers and that there needed to be relevant product development to suit changing market needs. “We need to feedback to insurers and react to what is happening – and then facilitating.” He also called on brokers and insurers to work together and said there should be no “individual battles”.

Managing staff matters

Swift asked the brokers if they had experienced problems with managing employees in terms of productivity and if staff were coping emotionally with the lockdown.

Elgie explained introducing time-sheets had proved helpful, in terms not only of monitoring output, but also seeing that staff were not working excessive hours and were taking breaks. “It helps staff structure their day and we can see what is happening.”

Bower-Dyke said his firm had actually seen an increase in productivity and that management sought to ensure there were plenty of catch-ups, specifically before starting work to talk about objectives and at the close, along with having lighter elements such as quiz events. He added again there were positives, with home-based employees able to work more flexibility and covering later evenings, when people may be returning home and want to buy insurance. “The successful businesses are there when the client wants them.”

Changing customer needs, the impact of Brexit and a likely and potentially severe recession are just some of the issues facing both insurers and brokers in the coming months. However, this session showed that there remains confidence about business and that insurer/broker relationships remain enduring.

