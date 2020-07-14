Flood Re incurs £160m in claims for 2019/20

The government-backed flood insurer paid out more than in its first three years combined, plus, it also welcomed changes to the scheme enabling discounted premiums.

This year, Flood Re processed more claims and paid out more than in the first three years of operation combined. In 2019/20, Flood Re incurred claims at a gross cost of £160m – ten times higher than the previous year.

After three relatively dry years, 2019/20 saw the first major Storms, Ciara and Dennis, causing widespread flooding across the UK. Between November 2019 and February 2020, thousands of homes were flooded in South Wales, Northern and Central England and the Scottish Borders.

Flood Re’s Annual Report highlights the global challenge of climate change, focusing on how rising temperatures will impact the number of properties at risk of flooding, and the implications for the Scheme’s ability to exit the market by 2039.

Flood Re chief executive, Andy Bord, emphasised the critical need for any Covid-19 recovery plan to “build back better” and for continued and sustained investment in flood-risk management strategies.

He said: “This year has been significant in many ways. We have seen the first major flooding events since our launch in 2016 as well as having to adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic. In these unprecedented times, the country must build back better, developing a recovery plan that creates sustainable and resilient foundations for the future.”

Highlights in Flood Re’s Annual Report for 2019/20 include:

The number of policies in 2019/20 (196,638) is 20% higher than 2018/19. More than 300,000 properties have benefitted from the Scheme since its launch four years ago.

94% of the home insurance market offer the Scheme and 98% of homeowners with prior flood claims can now receive quotes from five or more insurers.

Four out of five households with previous flood claims have seen a price reduction of more than 50%.

Helped launch the first National Flood Forum Flood Risk Communities’ Charter and supported the Environment Agency’s ‘What the Flood?’ campaign.

Profit before tax of £61m (£136m year prior), an increase in invested and liquid assets to £487m (2018/19: £358m)

In addition, it also welcomed the government’s plans Government’s plans to invest in the country’s ability to tackle the risks of flooding and coastal erosion.

It stated the measures laid out in the proposals, including the investment of £5.2bn to create around 2,000 new flood and coastal defences to better protect 336,000 properties in England by 2027, are a necessary step towards building flood resilience and mitigating the impact of climate change.

Discount

Flood Re also welcomed the specific changes to the Scheme, as proposed in Flood Re’s Quinquennial Review (QQR), which was published in July 2019. These changes include giving Flood Re the ability to offer discounted premiums to households that have fitted flood resilience measures to their property, such as airbrick covers or non-return valves. They will also permit the payment of claims to include an additional amount to Build Back Better, in a more flood resilient way.

These amendments will help to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the Scheme and will ultimately assist in the Scheme’s transition out of the market by 2039.

Bord commented: “I welcome the Government’s commitment today to making the nation more resilient to future flooding.

“Flood Re enables access to affordable insurance for hundreds of thousands of homes at high risk of flooding. We believe it is very important that the country is built back better and making homes more resilient through the uptake of property flood resilience adaptations is a key part of addressing the increasing threat of flooding resulting from climate change.”

