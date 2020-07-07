Chubb flags huge Covid-19 losses

The global insurer has estimated a $1.36bn hit arising from Covid-19.

Chubb has highlighted large losses arising from Covid-19 in its Q2 results predictions for the year so far.

The provider predicted a pre-tax loss of $1.36bn (£1.09bn) due to the pandemic with exposure across entertainment and commercial property-related business interruption and accident and health (A&H) products including travel insurance products amounting to $605m.

In addition losses of $533m related to liability insurance products, including professional liability (directors and officers, employment practices, professional liability, etc.), workers’ compensation and other liability-related products; and losses of $107m related to insurance credit exposures including surety, political risk and trade credit.

Catastrophe

Overall the provider said global catastrophe losses were likely to hit $1.80bn when natural catastrophes and severe weather-related events in the USA were taken into account.

The insurer said in a statement: “The Covid-19 losses represent the company’s best estimate of ultimate insurance losses resulting directly from the pandemic and consequent economic crises.”

Seventy-one percent of the Covid-19 estimate relates to the company’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment and 28% to the Overseas General Insurance segment.

The statement continued: “In addition to the Covid-19 loss estimate, the company will reduce its net written premiums in the second quarter by approximately $184 million to reflect its estimate of the exposure adjustments on its in-force policies that have and will result from the impact of economic contraction.”

FCA

In the UK, Chubb has been named as an insurer in the Financial Conduct Authority test case which is currently assessing the validity of business interruption claims arising from coronavirus.

A statement on the Chubb site outlines: “On 10 June 2020, the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) issued proceedings in the High Court of England and Wales to commence a test case in respect of business interruption policies that provide cover in circumstances where there has been no physical damage to the insured property. The aim of the test case is to resolve contractual uncertainty around the validity of many business interruption claims arising from the coronavirus pandemic.



“The FCA has involved a number of insurers as parties in the test case. Although Chubb is not a named party in the test case, it supports the FCA’s aim to achieve clarity for all concerned in this unprecedented situation.



“Policyholders who have submitted claims under business interruption policies that provide cover in circumstances where there has been no physical damage to the insured property, will be contacted in accordance with the guidance issued by the FCA on 17th June 2020.”

