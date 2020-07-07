Broker Extra: Sign up today

The largest online event for brokers takes place this week, from Wednesday to Friday, with expertly curated sessions featuring top speakers, live webinars and a chance to network with state-of-the-art match-making technology.

Broker Extra has been launched by Insurance Age to support brokers while the sector works through the lockdown.

There is still time to sign up to join the free-to-attend for brokers event, which takes place over three days from 8 – 10 July is a chance for our readers to develop their insurance education, hear from top speakers, and get involved in discussions and debates from the comfort of their home office.

The three day sessions have been added in as an addition to Broker Expo which is still set to take place in November and has been designed to give something back to the Insurance Age broker community during this challenging period.

Over the three days delegates will be able to dip in and out of the sessions depending on the day job. As always with Insurance Age conferences and expos it is free to attend for brokers.

Programme

The expert team at Insurance Age have put together a thoughtful and packed programme designed to develop broker knowledge of the key issues affecting the industry. Sign up today and book space in your diary to ensure you don’t miss out on this essential event specifically created for the Insurance Age readers.

Community Insurance Age brand director, Jack Grocott, commented: “Unfortunately, with the cancellation of many industry events many brokers have told us that they were missing the usual networking events that traditionally filled all of our calendars. Also, we know that brokers are going through a difficult time at the moment but business must still be done so we wanted to give something back by providing this free event for our community.

“We are still really confident of holding Broker Expo in November and we are currently finalising our health and safety plan to ensure the event complies with all required social distance guidance. We didn’t think it was fair to have to wait until November for the year’s first large-scale broker only event.”

Networking

In addition the Age team has developed a state-of-the-art networking facility developed to help brokers replicate the face-to-face contact they have been missing during the lockdown. The technology expertly match-makes each session to ensure all participants meet the right people over the course of the event.

Grocott continued: “We have built a platform that will bring more than a 1,000 of the brightest and best brokers in the UK to network, learn, and do business. Unlike other virtual gatherings, our intelligent matchmaking software will allow brokers and exhibitors to tailor their experience by arranging meetings on topics that matter to them. The more you use it, the more you get out of it.”

Confirmed delegates will be sent details of the networking platform, Brella, with instructions as to how to get the most out of the technology.

Agenda

Broker Extra will also feature an essential briefing from the Financial Conduct Authority which is currently working with legal teams to develop a test case over disputed business interruption wordings. The session is essential for anyone with SME clients.

Day one examines the fallout for brokers from the coronavirus pandemic featuring live discussions about how the market has responded to the crisis and whether or not it has highlighted weaknesses in the sector. The current business insurance battle is set to be broken down by top experts and specialists will share their expertise on what they broking landscape will look like beyond the pandemic.

Day two asks a different set of questions. Naturally, a lot of bandwidth has been taken up by coronavirus in recent months but there are perennial issues the sessions will examine. The second day explores some of these featuring a pre-recorded panel on diversity and inclusion – how far have we, as an industry come and where do we need to be? Technology, insurer and broker relationships and the skills gap will also be discussed with a mixture of live and pre-filmed webinars.

Day three looks to the future and how brokers will get back to business post-lockdown with classic broker positivity and entrepreneurship. How can broking businesses ensure they come back from coronavirus stronger than ever? And, what new products might emerge as the sector innovates and adapts to our changing world?

Register to attend the event today.