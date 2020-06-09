Blog: PI under pressure

The evolving PI landscape presents significant challenges not just for insureds, but their brokers and insurers as well, says Danny French of Aqueous Underwriting.

Last year presented a significant shift in direction for the UK PI market as a whole, following a marked change in appetite for construction related risks off the back of the Grenfell tragedy. Followed by Lloyd’s implementing Decile 10, many PI markets, especially those sat inside Lloyd’s, were forced to re-evaluate their PI trading strategies, or face cessation of underwriting.

Conversations with capital providers have in the round become a lot more challenging with many markets working around restrictions imposed by Decile 10, either having to reduce their own writings, or face the prospect of re-underwriting their own portfolios with no scope to grow their existing book.

Market withdrawals

A number of notable withdrawals from the market followed, with syndicates exiting the class. As MGAs, including Aqueous, were left looking for new Insurer partners, suddenly the merry-go-round started to slow.

Ultimately the pain was handed down, with MGAs facing downward pressure on earnings, gross written premium restrictions, changes to underwriting appetite imposed further restricting opportunities, coupled with pressure to push significant rate increases which were long overdue.

Now, MGAs are being challenged to evolve or die. Gone are the days of simply underwriting off a binder and submitting a bordereau.

MGAs have an opportunity to add value to capital providers, in terms of distribution, utilisation of technology, and demonstrate extensive portfolio management expertise (including the provision of detailed management information and actuarially based underwriting data). Much of which requires heavy investment and can create barriers to entry – which some might argue is not a bad thing, and long overdue!

Amongst this backdrop, Aqueous has renewed its PI binder, adding an additional ‘A rated’ insurer, whilst securing a 50% uplift in premium capacity.

2020 has seen a further shift in market conditions and new challenges are now in play. Post-Grenfell, new issues have manifested and there is now, understandably, a lack of appetite to cover fire safety exposures on construction and property professions. This has now been exacerbated by Covid-19.

Pressure on Brokers own PI cover

Covid-19 is compounding the pressure on the market. There has been a retraction in capacity willing to write insurance brokers’ PI, due to the fears of increased claims activity, arising from potentially incorrect advice or lack of Covid-19 related or pandemic cover.

Additionally, Insureds are being impacted, with the introduction by some markets of Covid-19 exclusions, providing a challenge for brokers having to explain the ramifications of such exclusions; often having to find new homes for affected policies in an already restricted marketplace.

A return of un-rated capacity?

Recently, the PI market has seen the re-emergence of un-rated offerings, which would usually offer an alternative, in the event of being unable to secure rated capacity.

With further significant rate increases being pushed by MGAs and Insurers, the impact of Covid-19 on SMEs will never have been greater, creating unforeseen financial pressures. This could possibly lead to a scenario where some Insured’s risk being potentially priced out of using rated paper options, or even worse forced out because of poor claims history.

We have seen problems with this in the past in the solicitors’ PI market.

Only time will tell, but the impact of this could potentially be catastrophic once the claims paying capabilities of unrated offerings are put to test.

Danny French is CEO of Aqueous Underwriting.