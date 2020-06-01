FCA names 16 insurers affected by BI legal test case

The watchdog expects the test case, to determine the validity of business interruption coronavirus claims, to be heard in the second half of July.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has revealed the 16 insurers which use at least one of the disputed policy wordings represented in its legal test case over business interruption insurance.

The regulator named the following providers in a market update:

Allianz Insurance plc (part of Allianz SE )

) American International Group UK Limited (part of American International Group, Inc.)

Limited (part of American International Group, Inc.) Arch Insurance ( UK ) Limited (part of Arch Capital Group Limited)

) Limited (part of Arch Capital Group Limited) Argenta Syndicate Management Limited (part of Hannover Re)

Aspen Insurance UK Limited (part of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited)

Limited (part of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited) Aviva Insurance Limited (part of Aviva plc)

Axa Insurance UK plc (part of AXA SA )

plc (part of ) Chubb European Group SE (part of Chubb Limited)

(part of Chubb Limited) Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc

Hiscox Insurance Company Limited (part of Hiscox Limited)

Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe SE (part of Liberty Mutual Group)

(part of Liberty Mutual Group) MS Amlin Underwriting Limited (part of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.)

Amlin Underwriting Limited (part of Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.) Protector Insurance UK (part of Protector Forsikring ASA )

(part of Protector Forsikring ) QBE UK Ltd (part of QBE Insurance Group Limited)

Ltd (part of Insurance Group Limited) Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance plc (part of RSA Insurance Group plc)

Sun Alliance Insurance plc (part of Insurance Group plc) Zurich Insurance plc (part of Zurich Insurance Group Limited)

The FCA stated that since 1 May it has approached 56 insurers and reviewed over 500 relevant policies from 40 insurers.

The regulator stated: “Rather than select firms by market share, we have identified policies which are representative of the key arguable issues and invited insurers to participate on the basis of securing the maximum relevant coverage for relevant policies whilst minimising the number of parties engaged before the court in order to make the process as swift as possible for the court.”

The organisation clarified that the list is not exhaustive and published a consultation asking all providers to insurers to check their policy wordings against those it intends to test. The consultation on draft guidance also sets out the FCA’s expectations of all firms handling BI claims and any related complaints between now and the court decision.

Wordings

The FCA said it has identified a sample of 17 policy wordings that capture the majority of the key issues that could be in dispute as SMEs continue to rage at the insurance sector over its failure to pay out on BI during the coronavirus pandemic.

Insurers have consistently argued that the majority of policies are not designed to cover for pandemic but are currently under attack from a number of business groups.

The FCA expects to publish a list of all the relevant insurers and policies that may have impacted wordings in early July.

The regulator noted that policyholder should not assume they are covered just because their wording has been selected for assessment.

It stated: “As stated in our Dear CEO letter of 15 April, our view remains that most SME insurance policies are focused on property damage (and only have basic cover for BI as a consequence of property damage) so, at least in the majority of cases, insurers are not obliged to pay out in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. This case is focused on the remainder of policies that could be argued to include cover.

“Policyholders should not assume that simple inclusion of their policy wording in this case will mean their policies are responsive.”

In addition, a number of providers have agreed to participate in the High Court test case.

The FCA listed these as:

Arch Insurance ( UK ) Limited

) Limited Argenta Syndicate Management Limited

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc

Hiscox Insurance Company Limited

MS Amlin Underwriting Limited

Amlin Underwriting Limited QBE UK Ltd

Ltd Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance plc

Sun Alliance Insurance plc Zurich Insurance plc

These insurers have entered into a framework agreement with the FCA governing the process and timetable for the test case.

Clarity

Christopher Woolard, interim chief executive at the FCA said: “The court action we are taking is aimed at providing clarity and certainty for everyone involved in these BI disputes, policyholder and insurer alike. We feel it is also the quickest route to this clarity and by covering multiple policies and insurers, it will also be of most use across the market.

“The identification of a representative sample of policies and the agreement of insurers who underwrite them to participate in these proceedings is a major step forward in progressing the matter to court.”

Insurers are set to to file their defences by 23 June and the FCA expects a five to ten-day court hearing to go ahead in the second half of July.

The FCA has retained the services of Colin Edelman QC, Leigh-Ann Mulcahy QC, Richard Coleman QC and Herbert Smith Freehills to assist it in the case.

The legal team will be speaking to policyholders and brokers on 3 and 4 June. Further details of this are available on the FCA’s business interruption webpage.

