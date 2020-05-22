Business interruption hit of £200m predicted by Aviva

The insurer said most of its BI policies do not cover impacts arising from Covid-19.

Aviva has suggested its claims exposure for business interruption caused by Covid-19 could be £200m in a trading update for Q1 2020.

Aviva is the latest insurer to be caught up in the dispute over business interruption cover. The Hospitality Insurance Group Action (HIGA), represented by Mishcon de Reya, has revealed that its group litigation will be focused on Aviva alongside QBE.

In the statement the provider reiterated that the vast majority of its policies do not cover BI claims arising from Covid-19. It pledged to work with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to offer certainty to customers quickly. The FCA is building a legal test case to find clarity on a number of disputed BI wordings.

Uncertainty

In its GI business overall the provider predicted claims of £160m net of reinsurance and comprising business interruption, travel and other commercial lines. That includes an allowance for favourable impacts in other product lines. However Aviva caveated that all figures are subject to “significant uncertainty”.

Aviva CEO Maurice Tulloch commented: “In responding to Covid-19, Aviva moved quickly to support our customers, introducing a range of measures to help, including financial assistance. I am proud of how Aviva’s people have adapted and maintained excellent day to day service for our customers when they need us most.”

The business in the UK reported a 1% uptick in net written premiums to £1bn.

It also reported 9% growth in commercial lines volumes although this was partially offset by lower premiums in brokered personal lines.

Excluding Covid-19 the business predicted a £70m hit from the storms which hit the UK in February this year.

Solid

Tulloch continued: “Aviva had a solid first quarter of trading. General Insurance sales increased 3% and we had a strong performance in Life Insurance where new business increased 28%. Based on analysis as at 30 April, our estimate of the Covid-19 claims impact on general insurance, incorporating notified and projected claims, is £160m net of reinsurance.

“At 31 March, our estimated solvency ratio remains strong at 182% and incorporates Covid-19 related impacts. The economic outlook remains uncertain and will affect our business, however the strength of our capital and liquidity means we are well positioned to manage this crisis and continue to support our customers.”

