Allianz appoints chief risk officer

John Berry is a specialist in pricing, underwriting, data and strategy.

John Berry has been appointed as chief risk officer for Allianz Holdings and Allianz Insurance.

In his new position, John will oversee the risk management framework at Allianz, including the direct management of the Risk Function at Allianz Insurance.

Berry joined Allianz in 2015 as senior retail actuary and was subsequently appointed to the role of head of pricing, personal lines. He was then appointed as director, underwriting and technical for personal lines, in April 2017.

Before joining Allianz, Berry worked as an actuarial consultant in the UK and overseas. He specialised in pricing, underwriting, data and strategy.

Interim

Since the beginning of this year Berry has been working as interim chief risk officer for Allianz Holdings and Allianz Insurance, following Karina Schreiber’s return to Germany to take on a new role at Allianz SE.

Berry will work closely with Kieran O’Keeffe, chief risk officer for LV General Insurance, following the acquisition by Allianz Holdings of the LV General Insurance Group.

Allianz CEO, Jon Dye said: “I am delighted that John has joined our management board to take on the role of chief risk officer for Allianz Holdings and Allianz Insurance. He has a fantastic track record of delivering results for our business and brings a wealth of experience to the position. His appointment demonstrates that we have an excellent talent pool which allows us promote from within.”

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.