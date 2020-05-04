Leisure Insure closes permanently

The provider saw capacity from Axa XL pulled last year and has now gone into “run off”.

Leisure Insure is closing its office permanently according to a statement on its website.

The statement read: “Leisure-insure Ltd no longer has any facilities to place new business, or offer renewal terms for existing policies following the withdrawal of our facility by Axa XL Insurance Company. We have been unable to find alternative markets and are therefore in ‘run off’ and will cease to trade in good order, in due course.”

The business has also been struggling with the volume of calls from policyholders arising from Covid-19.

It continued: “Many of our clients have been affected by the Covid-19 Government restrictions as a result of which we have been overwhelmed with telephone calls, as a result of which we have had no alternative but to turn off our telecom systems and divert calls to voicemail.”

The closure follows Axa XL pulling capacity in 2019.

Intermediaries

In a message to brokers Leisure Insure stated that existing policies are valid until their natural expiry date.

It added: “Brokers will receive a complete list from us of all policies placed through their agency confirming the expiry date of each policy.”

Leisure Insure detailed that it is no longer able to issue monthly statements or maintain credit control systems and therefore cannot extend credit in respect to MTAs.

Brokers with claims or policy alterations were asked to contact Leisure Insure directly.

Director, Paul Hudson, commented: “I sincerely apologise to all our customers and brokers for any inconvenience caused, but I ask you to appreciate that this situation has been caused by circumstances completely outside our control.

“Leisure Insure has been in existence since 1996 and I am very grateful to all our loyal customers and brokers for the support that you have given the firm during its existence.”

