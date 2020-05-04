Insurance Age

Insurance Age Digital Edition: May - Adapting to change

IA April issue
  • Insurance Age staff
The May issue of Insurance Age is available via digital platforms only due to Covid-19.

For the second month in a row Insurance Age is being delivered in a digital-only format.

In the May issue we take a look into the detail behind the business interruption and coronavirus debate that is raging between businesses and insurers and examine how brokers have adapted to the changes forced upon them due to the government lockdown.

The products and people moves page also makes a welcome return alongside opinions from Phil Barton of Partners& and Biba’s Steve White.

View the May edition of Insurance Age here

In addition we also have an exclusive interview with one of the original consolidators, Chris Blackham.

As well as the bundled edition linked to here, we will also be publishing each article separately on the website so you can access them however you choose.

It is our hope we will be able to return to the printed copy at a later date but in the meantime we are committed to bringing our readers a digital edition every month.

We hope you enjoy the issue and the new format and if you have any questions or comments please contact our editor Sian Barton on [email protected].

IA Cover May 2020

Home truths

How are brokers coping with remote working?

Read the latest issue of Insurance Age here

