Insurance Age Digital Edition: May - Adapting to change
The May issue of Insurance Age is available via digital platforms only due to Covid-19.
For the second month in a row Insurance Age is being delivered in a digital-only format.
In the May issue we take a look into the detail behind the business interruption and coronavirus debate that is raging between businesses and insurers and examine how brokers have adapted to the changes forced upon them due to the government lockdown.
The products and people moves page also makes a welcome return alongside opinions from Phil Barton of Partners& and Biba’s Steve White.
View the May edition of Insurance Age here
In addition we also have an exclusive interview with one of the original consolidators, Chris Blackham.
As well as the bundled edition linked to here, we will also be publishing each article separately on the website so you can access them however you choose.
It is our hope we will be able to return to the printed copy at a later date but in the meantime we are committed to bringing our readers a digital edition every month.
We hope you enjoy the issue and the new format and if you have any questions or comments please contact our editor Sian Barton on [email protected].
Home truths
How are brokers coping with remote working?
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Brokers under threat in Covid-19 BI dispute
- LV offers premium refunds of between £20 - £50 to motor customers
- Covid-19: FCA bares teeth as BI dispute hots up
- Covid-19: Are brokers taking pay cuts to get through the crisis?
- Covid-19: Hiscox BI pressure groups join forces
- Covid-19: Should all motor customers get a rebate?
- Covid-19: FCA urges firms to consider premium reductions and payment holidays