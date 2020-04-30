Covid-19: Broker calls on Chancellor to release Pool Re funds for BI claims

NDML is asking for some of Pool Re’s £6.6bn cash to be used to help businesses in the leisure and hospitality sector which have been hit by coronavirus.

Simon Mabb, MD of NDML Insurance, has written an open letter to Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, calling on him to release Pool Re funds to help businesses such as hotels and restaurants hit by coronavirus.

NDML is working with the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) to support its members.

Mabb wrote: “NTIA and NDML are calling on the government to break the deadlock between insurers and the industry.

“We urge you to review the operation of Pool Re and allow its excess funds to be used to support insurers in paying out Business Interruption claims related to the coronavirus pandemic.”

According to Mabb, Pool Re (the UK’s leading terrorism insurance underwriter), has amassed a fund of £6.6bn, and it’s NDML’s belief that drawing from excess capital in this fund, will provide the financial breathing space necessary, to break insurer deadlock and save businesses.

Pay outs?

As previously reported, many of these businesses are struggling to receive pay out on their business interruption insurance policies. NTIA members have already been told they have “a good case against Hiscox” over BI wordings.

Mabb continued: “Insurers are not treating customers fairly - damaging not only our thriving night-time economy, but the reputation of the insurance industry as a whole.”

He added: “Insurers must too find a way to survive this pandemic. It’s understandable that paying out substantial sums could cripple the insurance industry.

“Yet avoiding claims and remaining steadfastly unresponsive is not the answer. We’re living in uncertain times, but the industry needs clarity.”

Pool Re was developed to support the insurance industry in paying out terrorism claims, allowing insurers to contribute to the fund in order to access back-up cover in the event of a significant disaster. It is designed to help insurers minimise the financial burden of a large claim.

Mabb said: “Pool Re pays a substantial premium to HM Treasury for its guarantee, and is now classified as a government entity. Therefore, we believe it is the government’s responsibility to work with Pool Re to support the insurance industry during these immediate challenging times.”

Pandemic Re

The letter also flagged the idea of a Pandemic Re, something that is currently being discussed by Stephen Catlin’s newly-formed pandemic insurance steering group. Pool Re is already involved in those discussions.

The letter detailed: “We are also calling on the government to provide a long-term insurance solution to future-proof pandemics. As similar to Pool Re specifically developed to support pandemic claims could help both insurers and their clients across the country weather a similar storm in the future.”

Mabb commented: “We’ve been trying to help and find solutions for our clients and the wider leisure industry since the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. We’ve pushed and challenged insurers but have reached an unmanageable deadlock. We truly believe this is an opportunity that can future-proof pandemics, and create a solution for today, as well as a plan for tomorrow.

“This is a new idea, and something that hasn’t been done before. But we’re facing circumstances we’ve never faced before, and that calls for innovative solutions to keep businesses afloat, and will save the burden of lengthy and very expensive court cases which are assembling as we speak.”

Save nightlife

Michael Kill, CEO for The Night Time Industries Association said: “I’ve been representing the night-time industry for many years, and I’m proud to be working with NDML to fight for the small businesses facing critical challenges right now.

“I think any opportunity to save people’s livelihoods should be grasped with both hands, and this proposal put forward by NDML seems to offer a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel that will hopefully break deadlock, and support the businesses that need it most right now.

“There’s no time to waste to save our industry, and I’m urging the Chancellor, Prime Minister and government to release these funds and save nightlife.”

