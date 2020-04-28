Ecclesiastical launches Covid-19 social media guide

The document has been developed to help brokers navigate platforms such as Twitter and Linked In throughout the outbreak.

Ecclesiastical has teamed up with social media experts Factor 3 to develop a guide for brokers on how to manage Twitter, Linked In and other social content during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Staying Social during Covid-19’, is a ‘do’s and don’ts’ guide to help brokers navigate social media throughout the outbreak.

According to the insurer it has been developed to help brokers keep connected with their customers during the Covid-19 crisis and is part of its Social Club programme.

Tools

Launched in 2019, the Social Club project was developed to offer brokers tips and tools to help them get the most out of social media and to make it work for them and their customers.

The guides have been developed with Factor 3’s social media and digital marketing expert Laura Sensecall and cover areas such as how to build follower numbers, how to advertise on social media and how to make social media easier to use.

Adrian Saunders, commercial director at Ecclesiastical, said: “Many brokers may have been feeling unsure about the best way to keep in touch with customers during this challenging time, and whether or not social media is an appropriate channel to do so.

“We have used our unique position as market specialists to respond to the needs of the brokers we work with, moving quickly to get the input from the experts and to produce this guide.

“Communication with customers is so important at the best of times, so it is even more vital that our partners get things right as we work through these challenging times.”

