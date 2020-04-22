Covid-19: MP calls for insurers to make full pay outs due to pandemic
Jonathan Edwards has signed an early day motion calling on the government to instruct all insurers to use dividends to pay Covid-19 claims.
An MP has tabled an early day motion (EDM) calling on the government to press insurers to use cancelled dividend payments to shareholders to pay all Covid-19 related claims.
In the EDM he also expressed concern that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has advised insurers it sees no reason to intervene in cases where business interruption claims resulting from the coronavirus are not covered.
Edwards is the Plaid Cymru MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr.
Fine print
The EDM read: “This House expresses its concern that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has advised insurers that they see no reason to intervene in cases where business interruption claims resulting from the Covid-19 virus are not covered; notes that the fine print of many business interruption policies do not include provision for pandemics;”
The document also detailed his awareness that the insurance sector would suffer reputational damage arising from its BI stance.
The sector has already being attacked for not paying out for business interruption claims resulting from the pandemic
The ABI has been criticised for its messaging around the issue after the business sector realised most claims would not be covered for pandemic. The British Insurance Brokers Association has also stated that the industry’s reputation is “getting hammered” due to the crisis response, however, it also pointed out that the insurance sector is not a charity.
Reputation
The EDM continued: “…further notes the reputational damage likely to be suffered by the insurance sector if payments are withheld; notes that many leading insurers have nevertheless cancelled their dividends; and calls on the Government to instruct all insurers to apply such dividends towards the settlement of insurance claims resulting from the covid-19 virus, and to negotiate with regulators and insurers as to how the balance will be paid to policyholders.”
A number of insurers including Aviva, RSA, Hiscox and Direct Line have already suspended dividend payments to shareholders. The collective payment is calculated at about £1.3bn.
EDMs are used to record the views of individual MPs and raise the profile of certain issues or campaigns. they can attract signatures from other MPs and act as a barometer for parlimentary support for a particular issue and potentially encourage wider debate.
