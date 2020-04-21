Lloyd’s pulls together BI data for PRA – reports
The marketplace has been asked to collate insurer BI cover information for the regulator.
Lloyd’s confirmed it is pulling together data on insurer business interruption provision following a request from the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA).
According to a piece on Reuters, Lloyd’s is in discussions with the government and other stakeholders about a possible Pandemic Re government backstop and is also pulling together details of insurer business interruption policies.
The report stated that the marketplace had asked insurers to provide information for the regulator by 24 April in a ‘Dear CEO’ letter.
Insurance Age has approached the PRA for further information.
Today (21 April), it was revealed that Convex founder Stephen Catlin is to lead an insurance pandemic response steering group which is talking to Pool Re about pandemic response. Other steering group members include Aviva CEO Maurice Tulloch and RSA boss Stephen Hester.
Attack
The industry has found itself under fire since the Covid-19 pandemic began to bite in the UK. Particularly in relation to its response to business interruption after the majority of businesses learned cover was not valid for issues such as coronavirus.
Provider Hiscox at the moment is bearing the brunt of criticism with a consortium of over 100 firms – collectively known as the Hiscox Action Group – calling for it to pay out on its BI cover. The group insists the wording means its claims are valid. However, Hiscox issued a strongly-worded rebuttal.
This week it was revealed that chef Raymond Blanc was also in a dispute with Hiscox over business interruption coverage for his pubs and restaurants.
Some insurers clarified their stance on pandemic business interruption cover to Insurance Age in early March.
