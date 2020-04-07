QBE's Pryce to retire at end of 2020

Jason Harris joins from Axa XL and will succeed Pryce as CEO of QBE International.

Jason Harris will succeed Richard Pryce as chief executive officer of QBE International, the insurer revealed today (7 April).

Pryce is set to retire at the end of the year.

QBE group CEO Pat Regan commented: “I am delighted to announce that Jason Harris has accepted the role of CEO International. Jason will commence in Q4 2020, subject to the required regulatory approvals, and Richard will leave QBE in early 2021.

“Richard has been an integral member of the Group Executive Committee, very successfully leading our European Operations and more recently the newly created International Division. He has been a huge source of advice and wise counsel to me. I will miss him greatly and wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Arrival

Harris joins QBE from Axa XL, where he held the position of chief executive, global property and casualty. He was previously chief executive, international property and casualty, at the insurer. Prior to Axa XL, Harris worked several senior roles at AIG/Chartis Insurance.

Regan added: “Jason has a very strong background in people leadership, business performance and underwriting. His broad global commercial lines experience equips him well to oversee the continued success of our International Operations, which are core to our global business.

“I am confident that Jason will continue to build the technical expertise and customer focus we are known for. I am excited to have Jason as part of our team.”

Harris, who will be based in London, will report to Regan in his new role.

