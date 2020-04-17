The working from home diaries: Nick Hobbs

Insurance Age finds out how Nick Hobbs, director of broker markets at Allianz UK, has adapted to changes in working practices amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

As the Covid-19 outbreak brings unprecedented change to way that we work, Insurance Age has caught up with some familiar faces in the insurance industry to see how they’ve adapted.

Today, we catch up with Nick Hobbs, director of broker markets at Allianz UK.

What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?

I’ve been working from home since mid-March. The majority of my Allianz colleagues have been now doing so for a similar period of time. All is working well and our IT colleagues need our hearty thanks.

I have a laptop which makes for some interesting spreadsheet-wrangling on a smaller screen. I’ve also got a small study which is helpful in a busy house. The only problem is that it’s next to the downstairs toilet and the noise of flushing is never something you can easily explain on those conference calls.

What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?

I never thought I’d hear myself saying it but I miss seeing colleagues face-to-face – in Allianz and in our partner brokers. It’s quite intense as the days are currently very full but meetings appear more efficient. There is less commuting, less social interaction and distraction, yet it feels like I’m working longer hours (and I like to start very early so that’s some going). Whether these are advantages or disadvantages depends on your point of view. As a team we are covering an enormous amount, staggeringly quickly, which is great to see.

It’s also great to bump into the kids and my wife, who is teaching A Levels online, in the kitchen occasionally.

Any tips on keeping business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?

Constant conversation is important. Check-in with colleagues and teams far more regularly. Keeping them pepped (or irritated) and communicated to on a pre-agreed/formal and informal basis.

For our people in Allianz, we are doing whatever we can so that they feel comfortable and that they are in a position to help our customers and their colleagues, whether that’s through home set-up, flexible working, access to well-being webinars or supporting their volunteering for the NHS.

Following the pandemic, do you anticipate remote working practices changing in the long term?

Good grief, yes. This changes a great deal and provided the internet doesn’t fall over, then some of the changes will definitely stick. Broadband has become a standard utility.

I’m not sure everyone’s home office environment is ideal, so we must be most mindful of that, but the changes in the way we work, globally, have just accelerated five years in five days.

What have you found to be the biggest distraction at home?

My garden, in the sun. I’ve absolutely resisted it every day but I can see patches that need weeding.

How are you getting your daily exercise?

Extreme gardening, now the nights are lighter, and a daily kayak up the Thames.

