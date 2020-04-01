Covid-19: Lloyd’s issues guidance to MGAs

Marketplace has issued detailed guidance on premium non-payment, binding authority contracts, administrative requirements, claims resilience, and audits.

Lloyd’s of London has shared operational guidance with its MGAs amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The guidance, also available on the Lloyd’s website, shares recommendations on premium non-payment, binding authority contracts, administrative requirements, claims resilience, and audits.

The advice was emailed to MGAs by the marketplace yesterday (31 March).

Premiums

Lloyd’s stated that it expects underwriters to not automatically cancel policies for consumer and SME clients solely due to the non-payment of premiums for up to 60 days.

It added that underwriters should discuss the operation of non-payment clauses with coverholders to ensure they are not being applied automatically.

The marketplace confirmed that cancellation for any other valid contractual or legal reason is still acceptable.

For other clients, Lloyd’s said underwriters should have regard to “suitability and fairness” when applying a cancellation provision.

Contracts

The marketplace also expressed a preference for binding authority arrangements to be renewed rather than extended, despite acknowledging current difficulties in completing renewals.

Lloyd’s said underwriters should consider an extension where “operational restrictions impede the ability to effect a timely renewal or where tacit renewal provisions mean an extension of the binding authority is necessary”.

Underwriters have been granted permission to extend binder periods beyond the current limit of 18 months (or 36 months for a three-year binding authority). In such cases, the marketplace has requested that underwriters contact a dedicated email account.

If an extension overwrites a syndicate’s agreed business, Lloyd’s said it expects underwriters to take a “pragmatic approach” to the interests of customers.

Administration

The following changes to administrative requirements have been made with immediate effect:

The lead managing agent on a binding authority will be responsible for renewal compliance due diligence in accordance with the DA Code of Conduct.

Code of Conduct. Only individuals with overall responsibility for a binding authority must be named in contracts. A list of employees with the authority to bind risks, issue insurance documents, or settle claims should be maintained separately on the marketplace’s ATLAS system.

Lloyd’s also stated that ‘remote worker application forms’ do not need to be completed for coverholder staff who are now working from home, unless the location is a new trading location for the coverholder.

Claims

As part of the guidance, Lloyd’s advised that service continuity to DA service providers is being assisted through the London Market Authority’s DA Claims and Covid-19 Claims Steering Group.

The marketplace encouraged MGAs to use the London Market Authority’s centralised delegated claims database to help with operational, service resilience, and claims performance questions.

Audit

The Lloyd’s audit team shared guidance as part of the mail-out. It advised that DAs follow the recommendations of the national government where it is based.

The team also warned that the automatic cancellation of booked audits should be avoided. Instead, technology should be used to enable remote file reviews, remote access repositories and interviews to be conducted.

If a booked audit must be postponed or cancelled, Lloyd’s requested that firms offer alternative dates within “reasonable timeframes”. It also warned that capacity limitations for audit may be reached in Q3 and Q4.

Deferred and cancelled coordinated audits should be referred to both the Lloyd’s audit team and MGAs as normal.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.