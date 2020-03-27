Provider confirmed a “computer security incident” but suggested its network was untouched.

Chubb is currently investigating allegations that its systems were breached by ransomware.

TechCrunch first reported claims by ransomware group Maze that they had stolen data from the insurer. The publication had been tipped off by an analyst at security firm Emsisoft.

No data has yet been released by the group apart from the email addresses of three executives, which are publicly available online.

Chubb was unable to confirm which regions of its operations were affected by the possible breach.

Response

A spokesperson for Chubb commented: “We are currently investigating a computer security incident that may involve unauthorized access to data held by a third-party service provider.

“We are working with law enforcement and a leading cybersecurity firm as part of our investigation. We have no evidence that the incident affected Chubb’s network.

“Our network remains fully operational and we continue to service all policyholder needs, including claims. Securing the data entrusted to Chubb is a top priority for us. We will provide further information as appropriate.”

