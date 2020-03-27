Chubb investigates possible data breach
Provider confirmed a “computer security incident” but suggested its network was untouched.
Chubb is currently investigating allegations that its systems were breached by ransomware.
TechCrunch first reported claims by ransomware group Maze that they had stolen data from the insurer. The publication had been tipped off by an analyst at security firm Emsisoft.
No data has yet been released by the group apart from the email addresses of three executives, which are publicly available online.
Chubb was unable to confirm which regions of its operations were affected by the possible breach.
Response
A spokesperson for Chubb commented: “We are currently investigating a computer security incident that may involve unauthorized access to data held by a third-party service provider.
“We are working with law enforcement and a leading cybersecurity firm as part of our investigation. We have no evidence that the incident affected Chubb’s network.
“Our network remains fully operational and we continue to service all policyholder needs, including claims. Securing the data entrusted to Chubb is a top priority for us. We will provide further information as appropriate.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 27 March 2020
Insurance Age editor, Sian Barton, and content director, Jonathan Swift, discuss the top stories this week and talk about their own experience of the coronavirus lockdown.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Covid-19: Are you a key worker?
- Danish regulator orders Gefion to stop writing business
- Ardonagh posts 2019 results
- Freedom Services loses 30 staff amid restructure
- Covid-19: How are brokers keeping in touch through the crisis?
- Covid-19: Six month MOT exemption announced
- Covid-19: Government loan schemes open