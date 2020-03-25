Covid-19: Expect £275m in travel payouts, says ABI

Industry body says the total will dwarf the £148m record reported in 2010.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has estimated that travel insurers will pay out a minimum of £275m in relation to 400,000 expected coronavirus claims.

Cancellation payments, which will make up the “vast majority” of the total, are expected to be the highest on record.

Claims on disruption costs incurred overseas are also expected.

Background

The outbreak of coronavirus has proved challenging to brokers and insurers alike.

On 12 March, LV became the first major insurer to pause the sale of travel insurance to new customers due to coronavirus.

The following week, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) stated that it expects insurers to treat customers fairly when renewing travel insurance.

The regulator added that providers should clearly communicate any policy restrictions relating to coronavirus.

Finances

Mark Shepherd, ABI’s assistant director, head of general Insurance policy, said: “At this unprecedented time, travel insurers are helping soften the financial blow for thousands of customers whose travel plans have been cancelled or disrupted by Coronavirus.

“Along with compensation from sources, such as airlines and credit card providers, travel insurers are helping customers get through these tough times.”

The current record for cancellation payments stands at £148m in 2010, partially triggered by £62m in payouts relating to the eruptions of Eyjafjallajökull in Iceland.

