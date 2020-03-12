Pen creates regional role amid broker push

The Gallagher-owned MGA has developed a manager role to focus on the Midlands and North.

Pen Underwriting has promoted Nick Hewland into the newly created position of area sales manager, Midlands & North, in a move which the MGA said will strengthen its regional and specialist support of UK brokers.

It is hoped that the appointment will facilitate account growth and Pen said in a statement that it wanted to “continue to deliver on its promise of being easy to do business with”.

Hewland will report to Nick Milton, Pen’s head of UK sales & distribution, and be responsible for leading the regional team of business development managers to deliver on Pen’s strategic growth ambitions.

Investment

Pen Underwriting said the development is “part of a wider programme of investment to support the independent broker channel through enhancing Pen’s multi-disciplinary and dedicated UK sales & distribution team”.

The MGA reshuffled its management team earlier this year with Tom Downey taking over the CEO role from Jonathan Turner.

Hewland joined Pen almost six years ago and has since worked in the risk managed commercial business, where he has been part of the leadership team as regional sales manager.

Relationships

Hewland said: “I am looking forward to getting started and continuing to build on the broker relationships I have established in the North East, whilst working with the regional business development managers to support them in developing their broker relationships across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Midlands and the North.”

Milton added: “Nick’s track record of delivering profitable growth, broad industry knowledge and strong network of contacts across the North from his years within our Risk Managed Commercial business, made him the ideal candidate for this newly created role that will further strengthen our support of regional brokers who we are keen to help grow alongside Pen.

“At the end of the day, we’re here to help brokers win and retain business and it’s fantastic that our commitment to developing talent within Pen means we’re able to promote from within to fill such key roles. I know Nick be a great leader, enabling us to continue delivering excellent service to brokers and drive organic growth.”

