Sector escapes IPT rise in ‘coronavirus’ Budget

The decision to keep the unpopular tax at 12% has been welcomed by the insurance market as Chancellor introduces other measures to help Covid-19 hit businesses.

The decision by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, not to further increase insurance premium tax in today’s Budget (11 March) has been welcomed by the insurance sector.

Sunak has also developed some relief to help businesses affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

This includes a coronavirus business interruption loan for small businesses and earlier payment of statutory sick pay for people who have been advised to self-isolate.

The government will also help organisations with fewer than 250 employees to provide statutory sick pay to staff off work due to coronavirus.

British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) CEO, Steve White, said: “We welcome new Chancellor, Rishi Sunak’s approach to Insurance Premium Tax (IPT). Not changing the current rate - already at a significant 12 pence in the pound of every premium paid will help businesses and consumers to afford the insurance protection they need.

“We will, however, bear in mind that the Chancellor has not explicitly frozen the rate and we will continue to campaign for Government to freeze, if not reduce, the rate of IPT for the remainder of this Parliament.”

He pledged to highlight the “dire consequences” of the tax at the highest level of government.

Uptake

He added: “In our 2020 Manifesto – Access, Biba highlighted research by Zurich that shows a correlation between steady increases in IPT and a decline in the uptake of insurance.

“Because of this, as well as freezing the rate we believe targeted tax relief on both cyber insurance and telematics-based motor insurance would alleviate this trend.”

IPT previously doubled in just two years after it rose in several consecutive budgets.

In its Budget announcement today the government said it would soon publish a summary of responses from its call for evidence on the operation of IPT along with information on a forthcoming consultation setting out the next steps in reforming how IPT operates.

Keith Richards, managing director of engagement for the Chartered Insurance Institute, responded: “I hope the review of insurance premium tax, that was announced in the Budget, will result in this levy being axed as it has increased the cost of cover for consumers.”

Rethink

He added: “The government’s coronavirus measures recognise that many individuals and businesses lack a financial safety net. The government needs to rethink insurance premium tax and make sure individuals as well as businesses can afford to access insurance that will assist them if work is disrupted, travel plans have to be abandoned or loved ones die.”

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) also commented on IPT calling for a reduction.

Huw Evans, ABI director general, said: “Millions of insurance customers who do the right thing and take out insurance will be pleased to see that the rate of IPT has not been raised in this Budget.

“The Government should consider reducing IPT, as it is a regressive tax that hits the poorest households hardest.”

Covid-19

Sunak revealed the coronavirus business interruption loan scheme via banks would offer loans of £1.2m to support small and medium-sized businesses.

He detailed: “The government will offer a generous guarantee on those loans, covering up to 80% of losses, with no fees, so that banks can lend with confidence.

“This will unlock up to £1bn of attractive working capital loans to support small businesses, with more as needed.”

Sunak commented: I want to get straight to the issue most on everyone’s mind – coronavirus/Covid-19. I know how worried people are.

“Worried about their health, the health of their loved ones, their jobs, their income, their businesses, their financial security. And I know they get even more worried when they turn on their TVs and hear talk of markets collapsing and recessions coming.

“People want to know what’s happening, and what can be done to fix it. What everyone needs to know is that we are doing everything we can to keep this country, and our people, healthy and financially secure.”

