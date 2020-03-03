Go Compare owner sees profit slip
GoCo Group’s preliminary results suggested operating profit would drop more than 46% amid transformation plan.
The parent company of aggregator Go Compare, GoCo Group, has reporting a fall in operating profit in its preliminary results for the full year ended 31 December 2019.
Operating profit fell to £20.3m from £37.5m the previous year.
Revenue was steady at £152.4m (2018: £152.6m).
Development
The group blamed the operating profit plummet on its investment in its new AutoSave service. According to the organisation, AutoSave delivered £6.6m of revenue in 2019 H2 and break even trading profit. In addition, 300,000 customers had used AutoSave by the end of 2019.
The report also stated the Board remains confident of meeting its expectations for the full year 2020, with performance skewed towards the second half of the year.
Sir Peter Wood CBE, chairman, said: “The Group’s transformational journey has gathered significant momentum this year. 2019 represented a year of disciplined performance in the core business, efficient marketing and continuing improvements to conversion, alongside the strategic deployment of capital to grow our AutoSave segment.
“The management team is delivering against an exciting strategy that should provide meaningful long-term benefits to customers, partners, employees and shareholders.”
Momentum
Matthew Crummack, chief executive officer, added: “We are pleased to report results showing strong momentum as our strategy delivers. 2019 was a year of continued transformation into a tech and data-enabled business, positioning us well for medium term growth.
“We enter 2020 in a strong strategic position and we are encouraged that the market has validated our AutoSave concept.
“Our progress over the last twelve months, which includes the growth of our AutoSave business to over 300,000 customers and the successful launch of our customer focused proposition on Go Compare, has demonstrated our ability to invest and innovate to revolutionise the industry.”
Go Compare separated from Esure in 2016 and rejected a £460m bid from Zoopla in 2017.
In 2019 GoCo refinanced to the tune of £120m to enable greater flexibility and in order to support its AutoSave proposition.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 28 February 2020
The Insurance Age team chat about the most popular news stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Ardonagh buys Rural Insurance Group
- Government urged to reconsider IPT ahead of Budget
- Profit falls at Hiscox as COR reaches 105.7% in 2019
- News analysis: Networks come under pressure
- ERS says Ogden drove up COR in 2019
- Pool Re set to become part of the government
- CII launches Chartered title for MGAs