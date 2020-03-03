Go Compare owner sees profit slip

GoCo Group’s preliminary results suggested operating profit would drop more than 46% amid transformation plan.

The parent company of aggregator Go Compare, GoCo Group, has reporting a fall in operating profit in its preliminary results for the full year ended 31 December 2019.

Operating profit fell to £20.3m from £37.5m the previous year.

Revenue was steady at £152.4m (2018: £152.6m).

Development

The group blamed the operating profit plummet on its investment in its new AutoSave service. According to the organisation, AutoSave delivered £6.6m of revenue in 2019 H2 and break even trading profit. In addition, 300,000 customers had used AutoSave by the end of 2019.

The report also stated the Board remains confident of meeting its expectations for the full year 2020, with performance skewed towards the second half of the year.

Sir Peter Wood CBE, chairman, said: “The Group’s transformational journey has gathered significant momentum this year. 2019 represented a year of disciplined performance in the core business, efficient marketing and continuing improvements to conversion, alongside the strategic deployment of capital to grow our AutoSave segment.

“The management team is delivering against an exciting strategy that should provide meaningful long-term benefits to customers, partners, employees and shareholders.”

Momentum

Matthew Crummack, chief executive officer, added: “We are pleased to report results showing strong momentum as our strategy delivers. 2019 was a year of continued transformation into a tech and data-enabled business, positioning us well for medium term growth.

“We enter 2020 in a strong strategic position and we are encouraged that the market has validated our AutoSave concept.

“Our progress over the last twelve months, which includes the growth of our AutoSave business to over 300,000 customers and the successful launch of our customer focused proposition on Go Compare, has demonstrated our ability to invest and innovate to revolutionise the industry.”

Go Compare separated from Esure in 2016 and rejected a £460m bid from Zoopla in 2017.

In 2019 GoCo refinanced to the tune of £120m to enable greater flexibility and in order to support its AutoSave proposition.

