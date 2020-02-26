Direct Line’s Ipswich office to close amid redundancy plan

The provider confirmed that the Manchester office is also set to be down-sized as the insurer seeks to cut around 800 jobs due to digital drive.

Direct Line Group (DLG) has confirmed that 790 roles are at risk of being cut as it implements a plan to change the way it operates to reflect developing customer behaviour.

As part of the plan its Ipswich location will be shuttered and Manchester base down-sized.

The provider stated that 948 staff at its Bromley HQ are affected by the changes in terms of teams being organised differently and changing reporting lines and 72 roles being made redundant.

DLG also reported that up to 270 of its Bromley contingent could also be at risk or involved in some kind of selection process. However, it is predicted the total number of leavers could be lower than 72 as there are new roles people can apply for.

Sky News first reported the redundancies today (26 March).

Digital

A DLG spokesperson said: “Like many companies we are having to prepare for changes in the way we operate reflecting changing customer behaviour where people are increasingly opting to interact with us digitally. We are therefore proposing a number of changes across the business which sadly mean the loss of jobs for some of our people.

“These decisions are always really difficult, we take the wellbeing of our people very seriously and have given people as much time as possible to prepare. We will be working with our employee representative body to make sure people are well supported through the process including helping them to find alternative employment by working with local organisations and providing CV and interview training.”

The Ipswich site is set to close in 2022 and the changes in Manchester are expected to complete in 2021.

NIG

Its broker proposition NIG is not affected and no broker-facing roles are under consultation.

At the end of last year NIG underwent a management reshuffle which saw several senior figures leave the business, including director of broker e-trade Jaime Swindle.

DLG previously announced that it was looking to save £60m at its Capital Markets day last November. CEO Penny James, who replaced Paul Geddes last May, commented at the time: “Assisted by the technology change, we will transform our business by working in a faster and nimbler way to deliver the potential of the Group.

“This includes improving our cost efficiency, enabling faster and more accurate pricing and continuing to improve customer experience.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.