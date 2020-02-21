Axa XL replaces CEO
Scott Gunter, of Chubb, will take over from Greg Hendrick who is leaving.
Axa XL CEO Greg Hendrick has stepped down with immediate effect to pursue opportunities outside the group.
Scott Gunter, formerly senior vice president of Chubb Group and president of Chubb’s North Americal commercial division, has been appointed to the role.
Axa XL detailed that Gunter will join Axa’s management committee, reporting to Thomas Buberl, CEO of Axa.
Leadership
Buberl commented: “I would like to warmly thank Greg for his leadership in managing the integration of XL over the past two years and building the new Axa XL division, which is today a solid and well-positioned franchise.
“Greg’s contribution has been instrumental in creating business synergies and ensuring a smooth transition for our clients and brokers. With the effective consolidation of Axa Art, Axa Corporate Solutions and XL’s activities under one roof, he has laid the foundation for Axa XL’s future success as part of the number one global commercial lines insurance platform. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
Axa XL was formed after Axa bought XL Catlin in a $15bn deal.
Knowledge
Buberl continued: “I am very happy that Scott is joining Axa. Scott brings over 30 years of experience, a strong track record in commercial insurance and underwriting and a profound knowledge of the North American market.
“Prior to his last role as president of Chubb’s North America commercial insurance division, Scott held several global positions within Chubb, including chief underwriting officer.”
Gunter added: “I am very happy to join the Axa Group and look forward to working with Axa XL’s teams to accelerate its development. Together, we will leverage our unique position in the market and our recognized expertise to make Axa XL the best global commercial lines insurance partner for its clients.”
The changes will be effective immediately, subject to any required regulatory approval.
