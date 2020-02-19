Administrator publishes Call Connection update
The business went bust in 2017 and administrators expect just £246,000 to be paid to creditors.
The administrator handling lead-generation provider Call Connection has predicted that £246,000 will be paid out to its creditors.
According to an update on Companies House, unsecured creditors are owed £2.8m.
Lloyds Bank, which is named as a secured creditor, is owed an additional £1.8m.
Shortfall
Martha Thompson, administrator at BDO, commented: “Based on present information, it is anticipated that the bank will receive a distribution, however, will suffer a significant shortfall.”
Call Connection failed in 2017 alongside broker Ignition Select.
BDO has lodged claims with Call Connection owner Graeme Kalbraier and his other company Anglia. However, the report noted that both of these are now insolvent.
Earlier administrator reports showed Kalbraier owes Call Connection £1.05m while Anglia Countrywide Management owes the business £2m.
Since the start of the administration process, Kalbraier has been declared bankrupt and Anglia has been placed into liquidation.
Collapse
The collapse of Call Connection and Ignition Select resulted in a total of 204 job losses. Both firms were majority owned by Kalbraier.
Ignition Select entered dissolution in July 2019 after two years in administration, with Close Brothers Premium Finance expected to lose millions in owed payments.
BDO extended the administration process in 2019, the second time it had been extended.
