Pen reveals further management changes

Move follows Gallagher’s UK specialty management reshuffle which also saw Tom Downey take over the Pen CEO role from Jonathan Turner.

Tom Downey’s promotion to chief executive officer of Pen Underwriting has resulted in two other members of Pen’s leadership team assuming new executive-level responsibilities.

Downey is taking over the leadership of the £500m GWP underwriting business from current CEO Jonathan Turner.

The move will see Downey — who joined Pen Underwriting as managing director of specialty in 2014 before being appointed chief underwriting officer in 2017 — assume full day-to-day management of Pen and its 350 staff across its 12 UK offices.

It follows Turner moving to Pen’s parent company Gallagher to become UK specialty CEO.

Promotions

Jennifer Martin, managing director of international & financial lines, will succeed Downey as chief underwriting officer, subject to regulatory approval.

Martin joined Pen in 2015 initially to build and drive the expansion of its specialist financial lines business into international territories, before being promoted to lead its overall international & financial lines division. Upon regulatory approval, Martin will also join the Pen Board.

In addition, Adrian Scott, head of cyber liability, will succeed Martin as MD of international & financial lines.

Scott joined Pen in 2016 to enhance its capabilities in cyber risk management and insurance, build a dedicated team of sector specialists and extend the geographic reach of Pen’s cyber propositions. Scott’s promotion will also see him become a member of Pen’s executive team.

Specialist

Downey said: “From my very first day six years ago, I’ve been passionate about Pen as a specialist underwriting business and am incredibly proud of the virtual insurer we have shaped and built as a team.

“Pen now brings together all the robust capabilities of an insurance company with the entrepreneurial mind-set and flexibility of an MGA that continues to deliver for our customers and capacity providers alike.”

Turner commented: “Five years ago, Pen Underwriting was essentially a disparate group of 12 specialist underwriting businesses and Tom has been integral to their effective integration and our transformational change. There’s no pair of hands more skilled and secure to which to pass Pen’s leadership reins.”

