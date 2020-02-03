Opinion: Brookhurst Advisory's Paul Upton on the future of underwriting

The end of underwriting? Is technology a magic bullet to generate profitable underwriting? Paul Upton asks

The formative years of my career 25 years ago were spent learning how to underwrite and price insurance risks: from sprinklered warehouses with high-piled storage to pallet manufacturers.

The labyrinthine combinations of rates, discounts and nuanced appreciation of underwriting features were passed on from grizzled old pros to us fresh faced graduates. Many of the people passing on their knowledge had already had to adapt to life outside the tariff system in commercial insurance where, believe it or not, the major insurers had all agreed to work from the same standard rating structure up until the late 1970s.

Underwriting in the UK market has changed since then. In the era of the predictable market cycle, the most valuable lever in the insurance value chain was the ability to exploit changes in insurer capacity. The traditional market cycle appears to be a thing of the past mainly due to the global surplus of capital and the speed with which it can move to exploit a capacity shortage.

The power has edged towards the distributor – the owner of the customer. Nowadays, that distributive power attracts greater financial reward and has forced insurers to look for ways to manage their costs. The intermediated channel has proved remarkably resilient at keeping itself in the chain despite – or perhaps because of – digital innovation, all the time increasing the cost it can extract for its services. This began with the first round of sustained broker consolidation in the late 1990s.

Far from disintermediating the market, insurers have become progressively more remote from the true value points and are ever more reliant on distributors to generate opportunities. Over time, insurers have seen themselves kept further and further away from their end customer and their offering has become commoditised as a result.

As insurers have struggled to make money as a result of spiralling distribution costs, the focus has shifted to cost saving, automation and the search for a technology enabled underwriting solution that cuts out the need for human intervention.

Big efficiencies

The really big efficiencies come from automating the tasks that, back in the day, were done laboriously by people – checking what rates should be applied and looking into any experience based information that could be used to get the ‘right’ price.

Nowadays, of course, most of that is automated and, with the advent of instantaneous data enrichment, as well as artificial intelligence-based techniques, the role of the old fashioned underwriter has become more focused on portfolio level management and retrospective pricing adjustments in areas that have become most commoditised.

Today’s graduates will be more focused on interpreting big data and manipulating spreadsheets than they will with attending a risk management survey in a provincial town on a dank Wednesday afternoon.

Is underwriting finished? Well, it’s not that simple. In the last 12 months we have seen a constant stream of insurers – particularly in Lloyd’s and the London market – exiting lines of business or indeed abandoning ship and shutting up shop. This has been particularly prevalent in UK business lines and has affected broker placement options as well as the capacity options for MGAs.

So, something isn’t right. If insurers are unable to make profit with all the advantages afforded them by the various decision-making tools at their disposal, it’s possible that they are looking at the wrong things. It’s equally possible that commoditisation and lowering barriers to entry around the cost of hiring large teams has led to competitive saturation.

The days of leafing through a rating manual are long gone and a fair number of seasoned and well-regarded underwriters might find life tough getting back into a market where their skills have lost a fair bit of value.

But, despite all the apparently advantageous developments over the last two decades, insurers still have a real job on their hands to generate consistent underwriting profits from a market which refuses to yield to any kind of technological magic bullet.

Paul Upton is founder and principal director at Brookhurst Advisory