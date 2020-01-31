In Person: Markel UK’s Neil Galjaard and Nic Brown

Neil Galjaard, divisional managing director, and Nic Brown, sales and marketing director, tell Insurance Age why organisational restructures and sustainable pricing mean they welcome a hardening market.

Brokers may have noticed some significant changes at Markel UK in recent years.

The business has restructured and set up a series of regional hubs as it attempts to become a more broker-friendly provider.

Insurance Age met Neil Galjaard, divisional managing director, and Nic Brown, sales and marketing director, to discuss the changes.

Both Galjaard and Brown joined Markel within the last four years. Galjaard, who started his career as a trainee accountant, came to Markel by way of Virgin Money, Lloyds TSB and finally Towergate.

He left his role as CEO, small business, at the broker giant towards the end of 2015. Galjaard had headed up Towergate’s Manchester small business unit, which has since closed.

“I left shortly after [former group CEO] Mark Hodges left. I had set up a particular part of the business and my role there had come to its end. I decided at that point that it was time to leave,” Galjaard recalls.

Following Galjaard’s arrival at Markel in September 2016, his first senior hire was the recruitment of Brown in December 2017.

Brown has 25 years’ experience in the insurance industry and was most recently global sales director at Bupa.

“I’ve been used to multinational organisations all my life,” Brown explains.

“I’ve been really fortunate. I’ve managed to work within the sales and marketing environment across many different insurance lines, distribution channels, and markets.”

For Galjaard, Brown was the individual who could bring a united voice to what was, at the time, an organisation struggling with many disparate and segmented businesses.

“Nick was the first role that we recruited in the UK because we have different businesses,” he states.

“It was very clear that the first thing we had to do is present a common position out to our distribution.”

Galjaard is, of course, referring to Markel’s various operations across insurance, tax, and legal.

Over the last four years, Galjaard believes that the initiatives introduced by himself and Brown have transformed what some may see as a logistical nightmare from an obstacle to an asset.

He continues: “We are an insurance business but we’re a tax business and we’re a law business as well. We have an ability to combine a range of solutions and be seen as a sector specialist, which I don’t think anyone else can do.”

In fact, Markel’s level of complexity – or perhaps tackling Markel’s level of complexity – is one of the things that attracted Galjaard to the business in the first place.