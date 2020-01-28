Aviva denies privacy failure after mailing error
The insurer contacted thousands of customers mistakenly calling them ‘Michael’ - reports.
Several thousand Aviva customers have received communications from insurer, Aviva, which refer to the customer as ‘Michael’ in error.
The BBC reported the problem this morning (28 January).
Aviva denied that the mailing was a result of any wider privacy issues and confirmed no personal details had been compromised.
The mistake affected general insurance and life customers.
Technical
The statement read: “We sent out some emails last week to existing customers, which, as a result of a temporary technical error in our mailing template, mistakenly referred to customers as ‘Michael’.
“We’ve apologised to these customers and reassured them that the only error in the email was the use of the incorrect name as a greeting. There was no issue with personal data; the remainder of the email and its content was correct.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 10 January 2020
Laurence Eastham and Siân Barton consider the top stories from the first full week back in the office in 2020, focusing on Gefion and the recent spate of run-off announcements.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Les Brewin to exit Marsh-owned Purple
- Gibraltar’s Quick-Sure enters administration
- Gefion's solvency falls again after order from Danish regulator
- Andy Fairchild leaves Jensten Group
- Graham Coates joins Romero as NED
- Aston Lark buys Isca Barum in first deal of 2020
- Gibraltar regulator sheds 22 staff in cost-cutting drive