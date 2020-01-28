Insurance Age

Aviva denies privacy failure after mailing error

Michael J Fox Back to the Future
  • Insurance Age staff
0 Comments

The insurer contacted thousands of customers mistakenly calling them ‘Michael’ - reports.

Several thousand Aviva customers have received communications from insurer, Aviva, which refer to the customer as ‘Michael’ in error.

The BBC reported the problem this morning (28 January).

Aviva denied that the mailing was a result of any wider privacy issues and confirmed no personal details had been compromised.

The mistake affected general insurance and life customers.

Technical
The statement read: “We sent out some emails last week to existing customers, which, as a result of a temporary technical error in our mailing template, mistakenly referred to customers as ‘Michael’.  

“We’ve apologised to these customers and reassured them that the only error in the email was the use of the incorrect name as a greeting. There was no issue with personal data; the remainder of the email and its content was correct.”

