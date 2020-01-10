Beazley places UK regional marine book in run-off

Decision could result in a small number of redundancies as the insurer pointed to pressure and low margins in the sector.

Beazley is pulling out of a number of marine lines in the UK including regional cargo, regional freight liability, and regional commercial hull.

These parts of the business will be placed in run-off.

It is believed that this accounts for 5% of Beazley’s marine book.

Low margins

A spokesperson confirmed: “The UK regional marine insurance market has been under pressure for some years with low margins posing a challenge for insurers, including Beazley.

“Following a strategic review of our UK regional marine portfolio, we have taken the difficult decision to stop underwriting UK regional cargo, freight liability and commercial hull. This applies to both new and renewal business with immediate effect. All new and renewal business quoted will be honoured, if incepted or renewed, for the duration of the policy.”

They added: “This decision does not affect our London market marine book and we continue to underwrite pleasure craft business via our online broker platform myBeazley.”

It is believed that 15 Beazley staff across the Leeds, Manchester, London and Birmingham offices are now under consultation about possible redundancies but the final outcome is unclear at this early stage.

Insurance Age understands that some brokers were informed of the decision yesterday (9 January) via various broker networks.

Trend

The move by Beazley is the latest in a series of insurer book closures.

Earlier this week, Neon Underwriting was placed into run-off after its parent, American Financial Group, decided to exit the Lloyd’s market.

In December last year, Vibe syndicate 5768 also closed after failing to secure enough support. That followed earlier closure of other business units.

In November 2019, Tradewise Insurance Company entered run-off and Pioneer also confirmed a Lloyd’s syndicate run-off.

Last year saw major announcements from Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance (TMKI), which stopped accepting business on 1 July, and MS Amlin, which revealed it would exit nine lines of business amid a strategic restructure.

