Blog: Is climate change insurable?

Ben Davis of Digital Risks examines how insurers and brokers can survive in the ‘new normal’ of significant and frequent climate-related losses.

As we have seen from the recent fires across Australia and floods in the UK, climate-related disasters have become more frequent and more significant.

What will this mean for the insurance industry and how can firms adapt to this new reality?

Risks

In 2020, the development of natural disasters and the consequential damage they impose on livelihoods across the globe will be a dominant issue the industry.

Munich Re has said that 2017-18 was the worst two-year period for natural catastrophes on record, with insured losses totalling $225bn (£173bn). The impact was shown in the recent exit of MS Amlin from a number of their property and casualty books.

One issue for insurers is that calculating insurance for businesses against climate damage has largely been built on historical data. However, we’re now entering an era where extreme weather events are causing mass damage to businesses worldwide.

This is beginning to render the historical loss data that catastrophe models have typically relied upon as largely unreliable for future loss projections.

Calculations

To become more resilient to climate-related risks, insurers will need to explore new risk-calculating avenues.

Advanced analytics could help companies assess historical weather records, insured property data, and assumptions regarding future climate conditions to improve risk selection and pricing. Strengthening climate-change models with big data and predictive analytics also has the potential to significantly broaden risk assessment considerations.

As the switch from claims payment to claims prevention continues to happen across the industry, this data could very well be used by those areas to prevent extensive damage by a natural disaster.

The insurance industry can also look to improve climate readiness by working closely with customers, regulators and governments to develop programs that support greater resilience to climate-related risks.

Deloitte has observed that some insurers are already actively engaging with the climate community to better understand the latest data and loss control advances.

Future

Historically, large insurance players have built their businesses through protecting and insuring property. However, as climate change increases and disasters become more commonplace, this will become an increasingly complicated (and potentially loss-making) sector.

This is made worse by the fact that natural disasters can also affect the digital world. Physical damage to firms can be a trigger for a cyber-based attack as their defences and resources may be compromised.

Brokers must be vigilant in understanding the redundancies and support systems in place should a physical emergency affect their clients.

Insurers also have a duty to seek to provide new products that are not correlated with property losses or reduce their exposure in this sector in relation to worsening climate-related disaster scenarios.

Products

Products that are designed to balance exposure to climate losses will have to focus on intangible insurances.

Areas such as intellectual property, reputation and virtual business interruption can help balance the books when it comes to property losses.

The onus therefore falls on brokers to make sure their changing clients’ intangible exposure needs are being met and that news products are formed to meet these needs.

While some insurers look to diversify their books away from property losses, some will have a new take on old exposures.

2020

If companies do not take a strong stand on climate change in 2020, they risk being ostracised for failing to act. We are already seeing some insurers pull out of businesses that are deemed to be harmful to the planet such as in fossil fuels or aviation.

It’s also likely that regulators will soon require more stringent testing of catastrophe models, with insurers required to disclose how climate data is used in risk modelling for pricing and underwriting decisions. For example, the Prudential Regulation Authority has already added climate risk to insurers’ stress tests.

In 2020, insurers will need to take more steps to prevent worsening climate-related losses and prepare for a wide range of plausible climate-change scenarios. This will mean embedding on-going climate risk assessment and mitigation efforts across their business, as well as designing new products to ensure survival in this new normal.

Ben Davis is insurance lead on emerging technologies at Digital Risks