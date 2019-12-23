Aviva board divided over Tulloch restructure plans, reports state
Tulloch has decided to run the life and GI businesses as distinct divisions within Aviva, rather than separating them in different entities.
A boardroom row has “erupted” at Aviva following CEO Maurice Tulloch’s investor report last month, The Telegraph has claimed.
An article published on 21 December suggests that some of the Aviva board believes Tulloch’s internal reorganisation at the insurer does not go far enough in restructuring the company.
Last month, Tulloch told investors that he would simplify the business from 14 divisions to five: investments, savings and retirement, UK life, general insurance, Europe life, and Asia life.
It has been reported that there was significant support on the Aviva board for splitting the insurer into two distinct businesses, allowing separate listings on the stock exchange and reducing the interest of activist investors.
The Telegraph suggests that this plan was in its latter stages, having been drawn up alongside several investment banks.
Background
Following the departure of Mark Wilson in October 2018, Tulloch won the race to become Aviva CEO in March 2019.
The decision to separate Aviva’s life and general insurance businesses was then announced to the market three months later.
Aviva simultaneously revealed plans to make 1,800 redundancies over three years in a £300m cost-cutting drive.
The market reacted with scepticism when surveyed by Insurance Age, suggesting that the changes were not supportive of broker relations at the insurer.
In August 2019, Aviva general insurance CEO Colm Holmes told Insurance Age that splitting the life and general insurance businesses was going “smoothly”.
Decisions
Since the investor report last month, the insurer has made two other notable decisions.
Holmes revealed that Aviva is looking to cut the number of personal lines products it offers from 400 to 40 by 2022, citing challenging margins in the sector.
Phil Bayles, chief distribution officer at Aviva, later told Insurance Age that brokers would not be affected by the decision.
Aviva has also begun relocating its personal lines headquarters to its Hoxton office, previously home to the insurer’s Digital Garage
A spokesperson told Insurance Age: “A small number of personal lines partner and broker team members already based in London will move to Hoxton and join our Aviva Direct, Quote Me Happy and general accident teams who are already based there.”
Created in 2015, the Digital Garage was a flagship programme for former CEO Wilson.
