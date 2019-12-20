Tradewise Insurance Company enters voluntary run-off

New capacity deal will see UK partner Tradewise Insurance Services write motor business into 2020.

Gibraltar-based Tradewise Insurance Company has entered voluntary run-off.

The firm will stop writing any new or renewal business after 31 December 2019.

Tradewise assured customers that existing policies will continue to be serviced and all claims will be handled, and that the run-off will be handled “in a controlled and solvent manner”.

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) was informed of the decision and granted Tradewise the option to enter run-off.

A statement from the insurer claimed that escalating costs were to blame.

Sister publication Insurance Post broke the news yesterday (19 December).

Abroad

The firm is the Gibraltarian partner of Tradewise Insurance Services in the UK.

As part of its run-off announcement yesterday, Tradewise Insurance Company also stated that Tradewise Insurance Services had secured capacity with Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance.

The deal will allow Tradewise Insurance Services to continue writing motor business into 2020.

Pattern

The run-off of Tradewise Insurance Company follows similar stories from the Gibraltar market.

Earlier this month, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) revealed that Elite Insurance Company had been placed in administration. The company had closed to new business in July 2017.

In June 2019, fellow Gibraltarian insurer Lamp was declared in default following insolvency struggles.

The FSCS would soon pay compensation to Lamp’s home customers and GAP and health customers.

Insurance Age has investigated whether the recent run of Gibraltarian insolvencies has dampened industry enthusiasm for the market.

