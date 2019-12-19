MS Amlin sets date for UK property and casualty exit

Provider previously announced its decision to withdraw from the market in September 2019.

MS Amlin has confirmed its exit from UK property and casualty (P&C) markets.

The provider will stop underwriting corporate property, real estate, casualty and package binders through its UK business from 31 January 2020.

MS Amlin outlined that its remaining P&C Lloyd’s business will be unaffected by the decision.

Withdrawal

The insurer first announced its decision to exit nine business classes in September 2019.

This included P&C, aviation, and operations including bloodstock, UK yacht, and AUA risk insolvency services.

MS Amlin confirmed its exit from the aviation market the following month.

The provider said the decision had been made following a comprehensive underwriting review targeting transformation of the business by 2023.

In November 2019, MS Amlin announced a new operating model and senior leadership team as part of its restructure plans.

Comment

Tom Clementi, CEO of MS Amlin Underwriting, discussed today’s announcement: “The decision to place these classes into run-off will enable us to focus on our core markets and ensure we are best placed to serve our clients going forward.

“The decision aligns with the new underwriting strategy we outlined on 30 September and the steps we have taken to remediate the business since then.

“We are committed to supporting both our customers and our people through this process.”

Brokers

Following the initial announcement in September, brokers warned Insurance Age that redundancies would be inevitable at the insurer.

Concerns were then raised over a regional pull-back by the provider, with reports of “dwindling” office staff at MS Amlin’s Chelmsford office.

Insurance Age has since surveyed the market on just how impactful MS Amlin’s strategic rethink will be for broker and MGA businesses.

