Lloyd’s launches trans and non-binary inclusion guide

Market believes the guide is appropriate for insurance firms of all sizes.

Lloyd’s unveiled its guide to trans and non-binary inclusion at a launch event yesterday evening (10 December).

The guide aims to improve the understanding of trans and non-binary people in the insurance industry, as well as provide steps for individuals and companies to boost their diversity and inclusion efforts in the space.

Lloyd’s worked in partnership with consultancy Global Butterflies to develop the guide.

Emma Cusdin, people director at Aviva and director at Global Butterflies, commented: “There’s really a quite vibrant trans and non-binary community in the industry.

“This is a chance for us to visibly showcase some of those voices and encourage employers not to be scared. We exist and we want to come and do a great job.”

The guide is available online and can be accessed on the Lloyd’s website.

Inclusion

The guide covers the reasons for trans and non-binary inclusion, language and terminology that is appropriate to use, and the role of allies in supporting trans and non-binary colleagues.

It also puts forward the business case for employers becoming more inclusive, highlighting the motivational benefits for existing staff and a greater likelihood of hiring the best people.

Speaking as part of a panel discussion at yesterday’s event, Theresa Farrenson, technology business partner at Aon, stated: “We try and hang our hat on the fact that we do competence-based hiring and therefore what we look like, who we are, and how we choose to dress shouldn’t make a jot of difference.”

Similarly, there was ‘common sense’ advice for people looking to engage in trans and non-binary issues.

“People get quite nervous or anxious about saying the wrong thing or using the wrong words,” noted Chris Mousley Jones, programme director for transformation and execution at AIG UK.

“Don’t overthink it. It’s fine to ask well-intentioned questions and just go from there.”

Culture

The guide to trans and non-binary inclusion is Lloyd’s latest initiative to improve its well-documented culture problems.

Last month, Lloyd’s launched a Speak Up campaign to encourage employees to share any instances of inappropriate behaviour that they witness or experience.

In September 2019, as part of the Dive In festival, the market revealed a data collection toolkit, educating businesses on how to use data to create diversity insights and aid changes in firm culture.

These efforts were kick-started by a Bloomberg Businessweek report in March 2019 that described “near-persistent harassment” at Lloyd’s. More stories of inappropriate behaviour soon followed in trade and national media.

Size

Lloyd’s and Global Butterflies emphasised that the guide is appropriate for insurance firms of all sizes, both inside and outside of the London market.

Mousley Jones explained: “If you’re a small organisation, it’s a mistake to think this isn’t relevant because you don’t know anyone in the community.

“You’d be surprised how many people are touched in one way or another through their networks with someone who does fall into one of these categories.”

Additionally, Farrenson encouraged smaller firms to make the most of their size: “As a small organisation, you’re a lot more nimble, so I would urge you to take advantage of that opportunity.

“You don’t have to hire full-time diversity and inclusion people or anything like that. There are definitely some low-hanging fruit activities that you can get involved in. For example, take a look at your dress policy in the workplace.”

