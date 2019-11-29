Lloyd’s closes doors amid London Bridge incident
Announcement from the market follows BBC reports of gunfire in the London Bridge area.
Lloyd’s of London has temporarily closed this afternoon (29 November) in response to an incident at London Bridge.
The market’s official Twitter account posted: “Due to a reported incident in the London Bridge area, our building is currently closed. We will update when appropriate.”
An employee at Lloyd’s confirmed to Insurance Age that the market had closed both for entry and exit.
Employees at the market will remain inside the building until further notice.
Incident
Earlier this afternoon, the BBC reported that gunshots were heard following a fight in the London Bridge area.
The Metropolitan Police has advised people nearby to follow the direction of officers on the ground.
Update: Approximately thirty minutes after the initial tweet, Lloyd’s confirmed on Twitter that the building is “locked down” and that an “invacuation” has taken place for employees.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 29 November 2019
Siân Barton and Ida Axling discuss this week's most popular news stories, including a restructure at MS Amlin and redundancies at RSA.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Marsh Commercial to cut 14 branches
- MS Amlin restructures and reveals leadership changes
- Markerstudy promises to meet deadline as multi-million loan payment looms
- Markerstudy confirms loan deal with QIC
- UK-wide redundancies underway at RSA
- News analysis: Are brokers still in love with Gibraltar insurers?
- Gallagher agrees 100% Capsicum Re ownership deal