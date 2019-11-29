Lloyd’s closes doors amid London Bridge incident

Announcement from the market follows BBC reports of gunfire in the London Bridge area.

Lloyd’s of London has temporarily closed this afternoon (29 November) in response to an incident at London Bridge.

The market’s official Twitter account posted: “Due to a reported incident in the London Bridge area, our building is currently closed. We will update when appropriate.”

An employee at Lloyd’s confirmed to Insurance Age that the market had closed both for entry and exit.

Employees at the market will remain inside the building until further notice.

Incident

Earlier this afternoon, the BBC reported that gunshots were heard following a fight in the London Bridge area.

The Metropolitan Police has advised people nearby to follow the direction of officers on the ground.

Update: Approximately thirty minutes after the initial tweet, Lloyd’s confirmed on Twitter that the building is “locked down” and that an “invacuation” has taken place for employees.

