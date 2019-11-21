Insurers commit to help women’s financial futures

Insurers have promised to provide flexible working for staff and pledged to be inclusive about customers' financial lives.

AIG, Axa, Beazley/London Market Group, Scottish Widows, Swiss Re, Vitality and Zurich have signed the Insuring Women’s Futures flexible working pledge.

The pledge is part of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) led initiative, called Insuring Women’s Futures. By signing up to the pledge insurers have committed to work to ensure that at every point where employees make a change to their working arrangements they will be prompted to consider the immediate and long-term financial consequences of the decision.

AIG, Axa, Beazley/London Market Group, Scottish Widows, Swiss Re and Zurich have also taken up the inclusive customer financial lives pledge.

Inclusive customer approach

The Inclusive Customer Financial Lives Pledge, is designed to get firms review and change their practices to make sure women are kept informed on the best outcome relating to their life circumstances.

The CII detailed that insurance firms are encouraged to think about how customer information and journeys may better inform people on what to consider when setting up their insurance policies, according to their relationship status, and explain joint, single and named beneficiary rights.

It furthered that insurers are also encouraged to take up opportunities that arise through mid-term adjustments to support customers to ensure their protections reflect their current life circumstances and any changes.

The body is set to encourage insurers that have signed up to the pledge to consider enhancing communications with policyholders and named beneficiaries.

Industry

Anthony Baldwin, chief executive of AIG, said: “AIG is proud to support the Insuring Women’s Futures programme.”

Sian Fisher, CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute added that proactive approaches to better educate customers and to improve inclusive customer approaches within the profession will generate better customer outcomes for all.

Fisher also suggested that through these efforts to better educate and be more inclusive, society’s trust in insurance, personal finance and wider financial services should improve.

She also stated:“Policymakers and regulators are increasingly holding financial services firms to account regarding their responsibility for customer outcomes.

“By signing up to these Insuring Women’s Futures pledges the profession is supporting improving women’s financial futures.”

Manifesto

On Tuesday (19 November) Insuring Women’s Futures launched its manifesto, after exploring the financial decisions women of all ages are having to make and the way they are currently penalised when it comes to the pound in their pockets compared to their male counterparts.

