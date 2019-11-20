Insuring Women’s Futures manifesto launched by CII

Former Lloyd's CEO, Inga Beale, called on brokers to examine policy wordings for gender bias.

Insurers, professional bodies, guidance services and financial advisers revealed what they will do to support Insuring Women’s Futures, a Chartered Insurance Institute-led initiative and supported their decisions through the publication of data that they have gathered.

Action being taken to equip and empower women to improve their financial futures includes:

Government will be lobbied for changes to auto-enrolment, pension freedoms and sharing rules to make sure the gender pay gap, motherhood, caring and relationship breakdowns do not create impoverished female pensioners in the future.

Insurers have committed to offer flexible working and to develop inclusive practices for all consumers in a move to improve women’s financial futures.

The Insuring Women’s Futures initiative brought together 150 financial services professionals to collate data and form a plan of how to improve female financial resilience.

The initiative has explored the financial decisions women of all ages are having to make and the way they are currently penalised when it comes to the pound in their pockets compared to their male counterparts.

At the event, Inga Beale, patron of the campaign and former Lloyd’s CEO told Insurance Age that brokers should now go through their policy wordings to ensure that there are no gender biases.

In the presentation it was revealed that the FCA’s own documents often refer to individuals with “he” rather than “they”.

Beale added: I think they can make sure that when underwriters are giving quotes on things that again there is no bias being built into algorithms. Also, what I think they could really do is think about it in their workplace and their employee base, so they can sign up as employers to the flexible workplace pledge and actually make a difference to their female employees.”

At the launch at the BFI Imax in Waterloo on Tuesday (19 November) Insuring Women’s Futures detailed what further work, such as employers being required to disclose gender pension contribution gaps to inform improvements to pension scheme design – needs to take place to improve women’s financial resilience.

Other recommendations outlined by the Insuring Women’s Futures initiative are:

Equipping young women to make financially informed study choices.

Including the employer’s pension contribution in gender pay gap reporting.

Setting out a strategic priority for financial guidance bodies to promote gender inclusive financial engagement and wellbeing approaches.

Creating a national conversation around care including carers’ pensions

Collecting and using gender disaggregated data to inform policy and supervision.

Use of the themes of Insuring Women’s Future’s Financial Wellbeing Guide by guidance providers.

Jane Portas, author of the report and co-founder of Insuring Women’s Futures, said: “By focusing on key moments that matter interventions across the female financial Life journey, together we have the power to make practical, meaningful and lasting change.

“These cross-cutting recommendations present an opportunity for each and every one of us to act in the Moment that Matters and by doing so we will all benefit from change.”

Portas also mentioned that the gender pay calculations should start to include pensions as there are gaps between the average male and female pension.

Sian Fisher, chair of Insuring Women’s Futures and CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute, said: “We know some of the issues needing to be addressed are deep-rooted and will take time to have full effect. We need to empower people to come together to talk about their financial life.”

Sian Fisher also told Insurance Age that the CII has been working with the British Insurance Brokers Association to prioritise the initiative for small businesses and develop practical ideas to help SMEs.

She added: “And we, the CII we’re an SME business as well, so everyone can do this, its just about being practical about getting started with it.”

When the CII launched the Insuring Women’s Futures campaign in March 2016 it was said to have been created to help promote insurance as a career choice for women and also encourage more women to think about financial planning in their own life.

At the campaign launch, Fisher explained that part of the campaign was not thinking about women as dependants but as individuals and also ensuring that the insurance sector has enough women in it to offer a gender balance to generate ideas about the products women need.

