THB agrees Fleet UK partnership with Axa

Axa to underwrite the Fleet UK product from 1 January following Zurich's exit from the scheme.

Axa Insurance has partnered with wholesale broker THB to underwrite its Fleet UK product from 1 January 2020.

Insurance Age revealed in August that Zurich would end its contract with Fleet UK at the end of this year. At the time, THB confirmed that it would continue to support the brand.

Fleet UK is sold through approximately 600 brokers and combines risk management services provided by THB’s Cardinus Risk Management with road safety telematics and fleet analysis provided by Driive.

Refresh

Glen McCully, managing director of Fleet UK, said: “With Axa as our new partner from 1 January, and the full risk management backing of Cardinus and Driive, we’re excited that we can continue to offer this excellent product.

“Our new partnership with Axa gives us the opportunity to refresh our commitment to this quality motor fleet proposition for our brokers, with whom we have forged strong relationships over the years.”

Steve Browne, head of casualty insurance, fleet and motor trade at Axa continued: “The Fleet UK product, through its real-time service, offers the opportunity to discuss individual risks in detail and fits perfectly with our ‘payer to partner’ strategy, allowing us to bring our safety and risk management expertise to bear.

“I am looking forward to a long and successful partnership with THB and Fleet UK, supporting a quality proposition and being able to work with such a great network of brokers.”

