Insurance Day of Giving raises £90,000
Insurance Cares: Money goes towards the Alzheimer’s Society and the UK Dementia Research Institute.
This year’s Insurance Day of Giving raised £90,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society and the UK Dementia Research Institute.
Nearly 60 companies took part in the event on 7 November, which included a static cycle challenge at Willis Towers Watson and a gala dinner hosted by Aon.
Organised by Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD), the group said enough money had been raised to pay for an entire PhD project into researching dementia.
The next Insurance Day of Giving will take place on 5 November 2020.
Fundraising
The £90,000 raised by the Insurance Day of Giving tops last year’s total of £70,000.
IUAD said the organisation has now raised more than £2m to support the Alzheimer’s Society.
Chris Wallace, chairman at IUAD and executive director, continental Europe, at QBE Insurance, commented: “When we launched the Insurance Day of Giving last year we couldn’t have imagined that the industry would take it to its heart so quickly, and with such enthusiasm.
“There has been an incredible response from our colleagues across the industry, raising vital awareness alongside those all-important funds that will support breakthroughs in dementia research.”
Cobra Network CEO, Andy Tedstone, launched the original Insurance Day of Giving in 2018.
